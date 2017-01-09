Abbi Pulling – Highly Commended Female Driver 2016

On Monday 19th December it was announced that Abbi Pulling had come Highly Commended in 2016 Karting magazine Female Driver of the Year Awards. She may not have won the public vote to become Female Driver of the Year but she could never have been ruled out of the year awards. Abbi (13) finished 2nd, in the British Championship in 2016, she narrowly missed out on the title on the last lap of the last race in what was a nail biting end to the series in the Junior TKM championship, against competitors up to the age of 17.

Abbi has proved her skill this year, she achieved the ‘girl power’ trophy at every Super One round and was also on the podium every round. Last year Abbi also won British Woman Racing Driver Clubs Mary Wheeler Trophy for overall club champion – their youngest ever by 15 years! She is also a nominee for the prestigious British Woman Racing Driver Clubs ‘Gold Star’ award for the second year in a row, the winner of this will be announced at The Autosport show this weekend!

On becoming the Female driver of the Year Abbi commented:

“I’m delighted to be Karting Magazines highly commended female karter of the year, I believe my hard work in 2016 helped me get this and I can’t wait to meet Mark Blundell as one of the great prizes I have received. I’m very excited for the season to start so I can work on my goal of becoming British Champion this year. I know none of this would be possible without everything my Dad does and my sponsors Banzai Events, Alan Turney at Talko Racing, Andy Pulling Engineering and Bethanie Lawson Photography. Id also like to thank everyone who did vote for me, its amazing to know I have so much support!”

Abbis Dad, Andy Pulling added “I am just so proud of everything Abbi has achieved and I will make sure she makes good use of the prizes and uses them to her full advantage.”

As a reward for Abbi winning the Award she has won:

A 1.5 hour driver assessment session at Mark Blundell Partners and the chance to meet Mark Blundell.

A performance shootout at Arden HQ courtesy of Arden and YRDA.

A simulator experience courtesy of iZone Driver Performance.

Logan Hannah was Karting Magazines Female Driver of the Year 2016, Aoife Melia and Morgan Kidd were also highly commended drivers in the category whilst Abigail Ross was given a Special Mention from Karting magazine Editor, Chris McCarthy.

