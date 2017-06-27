ABkC E Plates for 2017 Update

The Association of British Kart Clubs (ABkC) have released the dates for the remaining E plate meetings after a successful meeting at Fulbeck.

Lincolshire Kart Club held a successful E Plate meeting in June with around 180 competitors and the ABkC thanks them for this, but some classes did not achieve sufficient entries to either offer the E Plate or to run. Therefore the ABkC is re-allocating these plates as follows, based on the order of voting last year or by clubs waiving their rights:

Remaining E Plate meetings in 2o17:

Junior X30 & Senior X30

The E plate meeting for the Junior and Senior X30 classes will be held at Shenington on the 17th September at Round 9 of the Shenington Kart Racing Club championship.

KZ UK

The KZ UK E Plate will be on offer at the Shenington SuperPrix on 15/16th July.

OK Classes

OK and OKJ will be on offer to the winner of the second final on Sunday 27th August at the Shenington round of the Super One Series.

Rotax 177

Forest Edge will hold the E plate for Rotax 177 at a date TBA.

Rotax Max

Dunkeswell Kart Club will hold the Rotax Max E plate on 24th September.

Mini Max

Clay Pigeon will hold the Mini Max E Plate at their Rotax Festival on 20th August.

Summary

It’s certainly spread out, but I think the E plate meetings have roughly gone to the right clubs for 2017. It’s quite clear the ABkC has recognised where the biggest grids are coming in for each class and are placing the E plate accordingly. Ideally it would be good to have all classes run on one weekend, similar to Kartmasters, and then move that relevant meeting around the country to support different clubs. To an extent Shenington attempted that with their Superprix. As much as that is a good idea it’d probably never work, why? Well the demographic of karting at this moment in time means certain classes are popular in different parts of the country. Rotax is big down in the South, X30 in the Midlands and gearbox is restricted on where it can go.

I’m sure some people out there may not think it is necessary and they’d have a point. We already have the GP and O plate, why do we need another? For me I think it’s something that will remain big amongst club racers. Realistically your ‘lad and dad’ club racer may never have the budget to win a GP plate or may simply be put off by the size of the event. For the club racers I think this event is perfect and will give them a chance to fight for a national plate without having to spend a season doing Super One or LGM.

Written by Chris McCarthy

