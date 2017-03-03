Alex Eades secures new sponsorship deal for 2017

Leading automotive brand LUMAG has announced a new sponsorship deal with Alex Eades, the hot young talent widely anticipated to take the Karting world by storm.

This new sponsorship deal with see branding for Lumag’s Breck brand be added to Alex’s kart and driving suit. With 18 races set to complete before the end of the racing year, this sponsorship with provide unrivalled benefits for both Lumag and Alex himself as he continues to carve out his exciting future.

The 13-year-old racing prodigy has already made serious headway in the sport, with several club championships wins under his belt as well as becoming Vice Champion in the 2014 English SuperPrix. In 2016, he took fourth place in the Honda Cadet Super One British Championship, where 64 drivers competed for the coveted trophy.

With significant interest accumulating and a growing amount of exposure in the press, television and YouTube, he has been repeatably approached for engine and kart testing, as a result gaining respect in the Karting community and further afield.

His goal of progressing to Mini Max Karting this year is firmly on track, thanks to already taking two tenths off the race time of an experienced driver during practice. Sponsorship will ensure Alex cements his place in British Karting’s top team, who have already approached him to join their ranks, helping him realise his ambition and providing him with the ideal platform to race in Europe.

Alex said: “I am delighted to receive support from such a renowned automotive brand. It’s a great boost for me to show everyone I have the full backing of some well-established names within the industry and it’s a sign they believe in my future success. They’ve come onboard at a really exciting time for me and I hope to share some great moments with them as my career develops.”

Lumag’s UK Managing Director Colin Smit commented: “Sponsoring and supporting Alex is a win-win situation as far as Lumag is concerned. His talent for the sport is evident, even at this early stage. For us to support him at the start of what promises to be a flourishing career allows a great opportunity for a good return on our investment, particularly with the amount of exposure he gets and will no doubt increasingly command.”

Find out more

Further details on Alex’s racing achievements can be found on YouTube: https://youtu.be/hT6RfSaZVL8

Images courtesy of Chris Walker, Kartpix & Stu Stretton

