Alonso’s Circuit “best in world”

Fernando Alonso’s karting circuit and museum in La Morgal, Spain has been described at its official opening as the “best in the world”.

“This foundation has been set up to promote karting, something that Fernando insisted on so that kids can and receive adequate training and enjoy the sport as he did “, said the Alonso’s manager. He then thanked the over 70 commercial brands that have worked alongside Fernando throughout his career.

Javier Fernández, the president of the Spanish principality of Asturias, highlighted the importance and courage of creating this outstanding centre in Asturias.

“It’s going to be the best karting facility in the world, because he’s Spain’s greatest-ever racing driver. It puts Asturias on the world motorsport map and will act as a magnet to drivers from all over the world. It also gives our region world-class facilities and we have to full take advantage of that”.