Amazing support for Billy Monger exceeds £400,000!

What an amazing response! Everyone would have hoped for this reaction, but I highly doubt anyone expected over £400,000 to be donated to the JustGiving page setup to fund Billy Monger’s future in less than 24 hours!

The target of £260,000 was set by the Monger family and Billy’s team, JHR Developments and within the space of a few hours they had already reached it. Social media was covered with support flooding in for the 17-year-old who has sadly had both lower legs amputated after a terrifying crash at Donington Park last weekend.

It’s not just been the lower formula’s and karting who have been getting in on the act either. Ex Formula One World Champion, Jenson Button, shared the appeal and donated a generous £15,000 himself! Max Verstappen followed with £15,000 himself and many other professional drivers past and present have been contributing large amounts including Ex British F4 racer Devlin De Francesco who donated a whopping £26,000! Lewis Hamilton tweeted twice about Monger to his 4.32 million followers which received a combined total of 3400 retweets!

Other drivers showing their support included the Mercedes F1 Team along with Esteban Ocon and Felipe Massa. It weren’t just the drivers getting involved, presenters, commentators, ex drivers, teams, circuits, journalists, fans, along with all major news networks. Pretty much anyone to do with Motorsport is supporting Billy Monger right now!

With such traction motorsport fans around the World were all showing support for Billy and donating to take it to a total of £434,000 and counting!

I have only just seen the news of this tragic incident. https://t.co/44xpCxvFKz — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 19, 2017

All of that amazing support has led the countries major TV and radio networks to spread the word with the story not only about Billy’s tragic accident, but also on the amazing support of the Motorsport community has given him!

However much money we raise unfortunately won’t bring Billy’s lower legs back but in terms of what it could do I think Super One Promoter John Hoyle summed it up perfectly in a Facebook comment that read:

“It is absolutely amazing the support for Billy and his family. He would swap all the money to have his legs back. No amount of money is enough. The more money they receive the easier their life will be. Well Done to the Motorsport family respect to everyone. Keep donating.”

Billy Monger Visor Strips

Super One have gone further by designing new visor stickers which will be worn by drivers at their Rowrah event this weekend. MDM designs have designed further stickers and visor strips in support of Billy which can be found on the JakeDesigns website. All profits from the stickers will go to Billy’s JustGiving page.

Recent statement from British F4 on Billy Monger

19 APRIL, 2017 – The incident that happened during the British F4 race at Donington Park on 16 April, 2017, is deeply saddening for all those involved.

Billy Monger is in a critical, but stable condition at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where he is receiving the best medical attention possible. The medical team there are pleased that all Billy’s vital signs are showing progress and going in the right direction.

Due to the injuries sustained and despite every effort, Billy has sadly had both lower legs amputated. He has been kept in an induced coma while undergoing surgery, from which he is expected to be woken in the next few days.

Billy’s family would like to express their gratitude for the first-class medical attention given by Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham and take this opportunity to thank the medical teams, marshals, extrication crews and air ambulance staff for their skilled response and hard work.

Furthermore, they would like to thank Billy’s colleagues, friends, fans and everyone who has demonstrated their affection for him over the past few days. These messages help give the great strength needed for the recovery process that lies ahead.

A crowdfunding site has been set up to raise funds for Billy and his family, to contribute towards the specialist treatments that will be needed for his recovery. To donate to this fund please visit: http://bit.ly/2pggxoJ.

The F4 community and wider motorsport world will no doubt be saddened by this news, but are asked to respect the family’s wish for privacy during this difficult time.