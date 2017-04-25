Applications open for MSA Academy AASE programme!

Do you know a 16-18 year old potentially elite competitor?

Applications are open for the MSA Academy AASE programme – a three-year course delivered by the MSA Academy in conjunction with Loughborough College.

Now in its eighth year, MSA Academy AASE is vital to any young driver serious about achieving success in motor sport. It develops young athletes, providing the underpinning knowledge of what it takes to achieve success in the sport, while providing an accredited qualification from a college that understands the needs of potentially elite athletes.

“The MSA Academy AASE programme is a real must¬do for drivers looking to forge a career out of motor sport. The coaches the MSA have chosen are the best around. Adding preparation, time management, career planning, nutrition and many more strings to your bow is a real bonus. Being part of AASE and picking up this knowledge has helped me so much in my first season in the BTCC and everything we covered on the programme has become increasingly relevant to my career. It costs you nothing but your time and commitment, so why wouldn’t you sign up?”

Tom Ingram, MSA Academy AASE Graduate and BTCC driver

Applications close 17 May 2017, with an open day at the college planned for 28 June. Please note that the open day is only available to those who register in advance.

For more information and to register to attend the open day, please visit our website (www.msauk.org/aase) and complete an expression of interest/application form and return it by 17 May 2017.