Billy Monger sadly loses both lower legs after horrific accident

It has unfortunately been revealed that Billy Monger has suffered traumatic injuries after his accident at Donington Park last weekend. Racing in round six of the British Formula 4 Championship, Monger collided with fellow driver Patrik Pasma at high speed when completely unsighted as Pasma’s car was stranded at Schwantz Curve.

The 17-year-old was carefully extracted from the car and after almost two hours he was airlifted to hospital. The World of Motorsport were left praying for Billy, whilst in the background efforts were being made to save his legs.

Unfortunately those efforts have been unsuccessful and today the news emerged that Billy has had both of his lower legs amputated.

Billy’s team, JHR Developments, have setup a fundraising page along with BTCC driver Tom Ingram which will go towards supporting Billy’s rehabilitation.

Pasma was also taken to the same Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, by road, after the crash but was released on Monday without any serious injuries.

So far the support Billy has had has been truly amazing and has shown how tight knit the Motorsport community really is! As of 18:25 today, over £60,000 has already been donated to the target of £260,000.

Everyone at Karting magazine is thinking about Billy and his family and hopes to see his fundraising target reached.