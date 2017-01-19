BirelART Open Day this Saturday

Thinking of joining the Birelart UK series in 2017?

Go and see the full range of the birelART karts and ask the questions.

Doors open 9am – 3pm FREE Admission

They will be offering FREE tutorials at the times below

10.30AM – AXLE CONVERSION/FITTING DEMONSTRATION

12.00PM – CARB SERVICING AND MAINTENANCE DEMO

1.30PM – CLUTCH MAINTENANCE DEMO

Register for the 2017 birelART UK Series or book in for your free driver evaluation if you are new to our series.

FREE buffet and refreshments

Also on show the new Birel Ry30 S8 B for the OK classes and X30 and the new birelART N35 RS indoor and outdoor rental kart.

Like this article? Then check these out:

Jonny Edgar on his new venture with Forza Racing

Easykart UK are hiring!