BNL Kick Off Event Announced for 25th February

It was announced this week that the BNL Kick Off event will take place on the 25th February 2018 at the Genk circuit in Belgium.

Always a popular event amongst British drivers the Kick off event provides an opportunity to help prepare for racing in championships such as the BNL Karting Series and Rotax Max Euro Trophy.

Combined with the first round of the Belgian Max Challenge the big grids are expected to with all Rotax classes in action. The event will run to a two-day format with practice on Saturday, followed by Warm-Up, Qualifying and three races on Sunday. Points from all three races will be combined to determine the events results.

It’s a change in format of recent years where there were just two finals so despite what should be a big grid, the organisers have managed to find extra track time! For Senior Max this will also be the first time they get more than one final as in years gone by there has been a more traditional heats and final format.

The Genk circuit itself is one of the best if not the best in Europe. It’s a track that was put together by using what the developers thought were the best corners in karting and it’s certainly proved a good method! It always provides fantastic racing and even just to drive around in practice is a joy.

With the event just over a month away entries are likely to fill up fast so to make sure you have your place on the grid just click the link below.

