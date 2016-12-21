Buckmore Park win Circuit or Club of the Year Award!

On Monday 19th December 2016 it was announced that Buckmore Park Kart Circuit had won the Circuit or Club of the Year Award after a combination of votes and a panel’s decision deemed them to be the worthy winners of the Award.

They follow in the footsteps of Brentwood Karting who won the inaugural award in 2015. Buckmore Park have made huge improvements to the circuit this year with new barriers being installed as well as new kerbing and a run off areas which were painted in the blue and white colour scheme.

The improvements have not only made the customer experience more enjoyable and track more pleasing on the eye, but it has also improved the racing which was proved through all the national and club events including the HSF Challenge.

They certainly make very deserved champions and we hope to see even more fantastic work from the Buckmore team in 2017!

On the Award win Buckmore Park quoted;

“Everyone at Buckmore Park is absolutely delighted to receive the “Circuit of The Year” award for 2016. The re-development of Buckmore by John Surtees CBE has required a considerable effort and investment and this award is the perfect way to reward both John and the team who have helped build a better experience for all our customers.” Matt Rogers – Marketing Manager

The three highly commended circuit and clubs were Forest Edge Kart Club, Glan-Y-Gors Karting and Clay Pigeon Raceway! There was also a Special Mention for Trent Valley Kart Club from our Editor, Chris McCarthy.

Buckmore Park and all three highly commended circuits have won a FREE 6 month trial with bookitnow.co.uk with all the nominees receiving a FREE 3 month trial.

Image courtesy of Paul Babington

