Callum Bradshaw signs to CRG Factory Team

It has just been announced that 2016 CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy Champion, Callum Bradshaw, has signed to the CRG Factory Team for 2017 to compete in the WSK and CIK-FIA European and World Championships.

Callum had a fantastic season in 2016. Along with winning the CIK-FIA Academy, he also won the MSA Kartmasters British Kart Grand Prix and IAME European Open. Along with that he was 2nd in both the LGM Series and IAME International Final all of which led him to be shortlisted for the 2016 Karting magazine Driver of the Year Award. Callum was one of three ‘highly commended drivers’.

Callum’s career has now been stepped up a gear as he has graduated to the OK class with one of the biggest factories in World Karting. On the announcement Callum commented:

“I am pleased to be with such a highly experienced and successful team such as CRG. I am hoping to finish in the top 15 in OK this year. In the tests we have looked strong and am hoping to continue this to the first race at Adria in two weeks at the first round of the WSK Super Master Series.”

With CRG winning both the European and World Championships in the hands Pedro Hiltbrand last year, Callum Bradshaw is certainly in good hands and he already has racing experience at a few of the tracks on the WSK and CIK-FIA calendars. He’s got some quick teammates who will be pushing him very hard, but I think he’s set himself some realistic goals which I think he can achieve. He’ll of course need to adapt to the quicker karts and more experienced racers, but he’ll be a name familiar to them given his success in the academy last year and his appearance at the World Championships in Bahrain.

I’m looking forward to watching Callum race on the International circuit with a Factory Team. It’s a break he more than deserves and I have a good feeling CRG will feel very lucky they signed him by the end of the season.

See the full CRG driver line up for 2017 below:

OK Junior

Gabriel Bortoleto (BRA)

Ayrton Fontecha (ESP)

Jose Antonio Gomez (ESP)

Gillian Henrion (FRA)

Evann Mallet (FRA)

Donar Nils Munding Nik Zamir Zakwan (MAY)

OK

Callum Bradshaw (GBR)

William Alatalo (FIN)

Dennis Hauger (NOR)

Hannes Janker (DEU)

Davide Lombardo (ITA)

Kilian Meyer (ESP)

Matteo Nannini (ITA)

KZ2

Alessandro Giardelli (ITA)

Taymour Kermanshahchi (ARE)

Enrico Prosperi (ESP)

Mirko Torsellini (ITA)

KZ

Flavio Camponeschi (ITA)

Paolo De Conto (ITA)

Simo Puhakka (FIN)

Jorrit Pex (NLD)

Stan Pex (NLD)

Written by Chris McCarthy

