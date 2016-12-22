Capital Karts win second Indoor Circuit of the Year Award

In similar fashion to last year, Capital Karts won their second Karting magazine Indoor Circuit of the Year Award after pulling in over 1400 votes in just over two weeks! The result was confirmed on Monday 19th December on the Karting magazine website and Capital Karts were delighted to retain the title.

Capital Karts, based in London, is the largest indoor circuit in the UK and has had lots of work done on it’s facilities this year with a brand new junior fleet of karts set to be introduced very soon. The track has found itself, once again, fully booked throughout the year with corporate parties flocking in to take on the circuit that consists of over 20 corners!

With such improvements being made they are certainly deserved winners, but had stiff competition in the shape of Formula Fast, Milton Keynes who weren’t a million miles away from taking the award themselves.

Formula Fast were highly commended along with Xtreme Karting, Edinburgh and Rogue Racing, Aylesbury.

A special mention went to Teamsport North London from our Editor, Chris McCarthy who commented: “They may not have won or finished as highly commended, but overall I think TeamSport has had a great year with new circuits opening and old ones being upgraded. As a whole the TeamSport company have had a good year, they had three circuits nominated this year with their North London doing the best of all three.”

Could it be three in a row for Capital Karts next year?

Like this article? Then check these out:

Harry Thompson wins Karting magazine Driver of the Year

Logan Hannah wins Female Driver of the Year