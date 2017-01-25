Chassis partners for 2017 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals annoncement

It has today been announced that the chassis partners for the 2017 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals will remain the same after a successful 2016 event. However, there will be a new chassis frame size for Rotax 125 Mini MAX class.

The chassis partners for the 18th edition of the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals (RMCGF) will be long-term chassis partners Birel ART, IPKarting (Praga) and Sodikart.

The Grand Finals has become a huge event over the last few years with up to 360 drivers on track. To have partners on board who are able to manage the tremendous workload before and during the event is essential.

The supported categories will stay the same as last year. BirelART will support the Rotax 125 Mini MAX and Rotax 125 MAX DD2 classes. IPKarting with its Praga chassis will support the event in the Rotax 125 Micro MAX and Junior MAX classes and Sodikart will support the Rotax 125 MAX and DD2 Masters categories.

An essential difference at the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals 2017 will be the chassis frame for the Rotax 125 Mini MAX class. Due to the changed age limit (11-13 years of age) they will race with 1040 chassis to fit also tall drivers and to offer a more effective braking system for this age band.

The Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals will take place at the great venue Kartódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao, Portugal from November 4 to 11, 2017. The circuit with a length of 1,600 meters is one of the most modern karting circuits in Europe and is located in the southern part of Portugal.

Like this article? Then read these:

Rotax Winter Cup 2017

Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals 2016 Highlights Video