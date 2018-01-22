Chassis revealed for 2018 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals

Today BRP-Rotax announced the chassis partners for the 19th edition of the famous Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals which this year will head to a brand new venue in the shape of the Circuito International Paladino in Conde, Paraìba, in Brazil. Taking place from November 24th to December 1st, 2018, the event is set to be the most spectacular ever with the event heading to South America for the first time. It’s a nation which holds a rich history of Motorsport legends and it feels like the right time to see the event go there with Rotax proving year after year they can run the biggest kart race in the World smoothly.

Having held the event in Europe since 2014 it’s refreshing to see Rotax take the Grand Finals further afield. It was back in 2013 when the Grand Finals was held in New Orleans, USA, that they stretched as far as this. Since then the event has traveled to Portimao in Portugal twice (2015 & 2017) with Valencia in Spain (2014) and Sarno in Italy (2016) filling the gaps. Before that the Grand Finals headed to other countries including Malaysia (2001 & 2005), Puerto Rico (2000), South Africa (2002), Egypt (2003 & 2009), UAE (2007 & 2011).

Ride onboard for a lap of the Paladino circuit

Chassis Partners

This year will see no changes to the chassis supporters so they will be as follows:

Micro Max – Praga (IPK Karting)

Mini Max – BirelART

Junior Max – Praga (IPK Karting)

Max – Sodikart

DD2 Max – BirelART

DD2 Masters – Sodikart

Sodikart stand a long serving partner to the event with this being their ninth consecutive year at the Grand Finals!

The week-long event will see 360 chassis on track. One essential goal for the chassis partners and the organisation is having all the 360 chassis, engines, tools and equipment prepared for the early shipment to South America which will take about two months. It is a fresh challenge, not only for the Rotax organisation team, also for its long-term chassis partners who are all coming from Europe.

“To have the right partners on board plays a major role We have been working successfully with our chassis partners for many years. We know they will be up to that challenge”, said Peter Oelsinger, Vice-President Rotax Propulsion Systems and Finance. “Their know-how and expertise is essential for the racers, too. They expect receiving the best equipment and being supported by proven experts during a racing event. That is what the 360 RMCGF participants can rely on.”

Like this article? Then check these out:

Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals 2017 Videos

Brett Ward wins Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals!