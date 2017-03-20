Clement Novalak wins at La Conca

Clement Novalak (GBR) extended his championship lead in the WSK Super Master Series as he took a lights to flag victory in the OK class from pole position at La Conca, Italy. Clement had dominated most parts of the weekend, after qualifying on 3rd he was practically unbeaten through the rest of the weekend as he cruised to victory in his Pre-Final and Final. He had challenges from Karol Basz (POL) and Pedro Hiltbrand (ESP) in the early stages of the Final, but the Tony Kart Racing Team driver eventually broke clear to cross the line 1.8 seconds ahead of Basz with Novalak’s teammate David Vidales (ESP) finishing 3rd.

Further down there was terrible luck for the British drivers Tom Joyner (GBR) and Callum Bradshaw (GBR) who both ran into terminal in the first couple of laps of the final. Joyner went off the inside of row five with Bradshaw going off the inside of row eight, but both would quickly become spectators in the 20 lap final.

Novalak has extended his championship lead to 72 points over Ulysse De Pauw (BEL) with David Vidales 3rd. Tom Joyner has dropped to 7th with Callum Bradshaw 23rd.

Harry Thompson loses victory post-race

Harry Thompson’s fairytale season almost continued yesterday when he took victory at La Conca, but his race winning move was punished by the officials who awarded Thompson a three second penalty. It had been a brilliant weekend for the RFM driver who started the weekend by taking pole position. Harry then went on to qualify 2nd after the heats which put him pole for Pre-Final B, a race Harry won by just half a second.

In the Final it was Thompson who did most of the leading as Leonardo Marseglia (ITA) pushed him around, until Marseglia went passed on the penultimate lap. Thompson then went back in on Marseglia on the last lap, but the move was not seen as affair one by the officials who penalised Thompson post-race dropping him to 3rd. That handed victory back to Marseglia with Mattia Michelotto (ITA) picking up 2nd.

A big shout out has to go to Jonny Edgar (GBR). The Forza Racing driver was pole after the heats and finished a close 2nd in Pre-Final A to secure himself a second row start for the final where he was running comfortably in the top ten before his race cruelly ended on lap nine.

Dexter Patterson (GBR) had a solid weekend and moved forward in the Final smartly gaining twelve places to finish 9th. Zak O’Sullivan (GBR) also drove well on his way to a row four start for the Final, but similar to Edgar found himself watching from the sidelines as his race promptly ended.

In terms of the championship Thompson now sits 3rd with an outside chance of victory. Edgar is 8th with Patterson 12th and O’Sullivan 16th.

KZ2

In KZ2 it was Patrik Hajek (CZE) who took victory from pole position by two seconds over a hard charging Bas Lammers (NLD). Rounding off the podium was Marco Ardigo (ITA). Ben Hanley (GBR) had been on fire all weekend and qualified 3rd for the Final before running into trouble in the early stages of the final.

60 Mini

To win the Final, the Italian Gabriele Minì (Parolin-TM-Vega) had to deal with a pack of six opponents, who kept on exchanging positions throughout the whole race. Excellent second position for the Norwegian Martinius Stenshorne (CRG-TM), who managed to finish ahead of the Russian Nikita Bedrin (Tony Kart-TM). Bad luck for the Italian Alfio Spina (CRG-TM), who lost the final first position for the misplacement of his front fairing.

Bray Kenneally was unfortunately down on luck all weekend and failed to make the final despite gaining seven places in his Pre-Final.

Like this article? Then check these out:

Harry Thompson wins 22nd Winter Cup!

WSK Super Master Series Round 2 Videos