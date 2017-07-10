Danny Keirle wins Super One Senior X30 title!

As Super One made it’s way to Glan-Y-Gors for it’s seventh event, for Senior X30 it would be the penultimate round and heading into PFI we already have a champion in the Senior X30 class. Danny Keirle and the Jade Official Team have already wrapped up the coveted title with one round to go after a faultless season which included four wins and four podiums in ten finals!

Although we have called him the champion it is all unofficial until the flag falls at PFI for the last time. As the rules state, drivers must complete all rounds to get a top ten championship finish unless they apply to the championship co-ordinator or promotor and receive written permission to miss the event. A rule most likely brought in to get around any clashes with other championships (national or international).

Official ruling below

So basically, Danny will be at PFI still and will race, but will just need to keep himself out of trouble and he may even choose to come into the pits to retire on some occasions. However, points added up there’s no way he can be caught.

Who would have thought it, it’s certainly the most competitive class in the championship this year and we already have a winner with one round to go!

How did he do it so quickly?

It’s quite simple really, he was very consistent. He kept out of trouble, his kart never let him down and he rarely received penalties. He drove like someone who has won several titles, but this is in fact his first Super One title and a well overdue one!

Many predicted this season was going to be a straight fight between Keirle and Oliver Hodgson with Joe Turney, Brett Ward, Mark Kimber and Josh Skelton amongst drivers likely to play a part. But dark horses have risen in the shape of Thomas Turner and arguably Elliot Harvey. However, all the afore mentioned drivers have suffered from at least one bad round. Hodgson hit problems at the first two rounds, Turner has been super consistent but hasn’t scored a big 190+ points whilst Keirle has done that on three occasions!

Joe Turney has been in trouble at Rowrah and GYG with Harvey, Ward, Kimber and Skelton all hitting problems of some form on more than one occasion. All the meanwhile Keirle was taking wins, podiums and big points! Before GYG his lowest points haul was 186 which meant he only needed 8th at GYG to confirm himself the champion. That points haul included all four final wins at the first two rounds, four podiums at the Whilton and Fulbeck rounds and 4th and 9th at GYG. He’s been literally unstoppable!

His route to the title

As previously mentioned this is Danny’s first Super One title! He first started making a name for himself in Junior TKM back in 2009 when he finished 7th in Super One. The next year he was 5th before becoming the 2011 Vice-Champion where he missed out on the title by just two points! Two years later he was 3rd in the KGP class and a win at Kartmasters and the IAME European Open last year made him the favourite for this years title in my eyes.

Danny’s thoughts

“It feels amazing to win the championship with a round to go! Especially against the biggest grid in the series and against World champions and massive teams like Strawberry Racing, KR Sport Dan Holland Racing and more! But I can’t fault Jade Karts all year. They’ve been amazing using their own engines as well (built by Scott Allen)! Also got to thank Terry Fullerton, Minus 273, MRM, Melliosport, Protec, the success party and my mechanic Ross Allen!”

