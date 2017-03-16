Daytona Motorsport Launches All-New GPK Series

All-new Cadet, Junior and Senior Kart Championship starts Summer 2017

Daytona teams up with TonyKart, Bridgestone and Vortex to create the ultimate racer

The UK’s premier kart venue operator, Daytona Motorsport, is delighted to announce today (16 March 2017) its all-new Cadet, Junior and Senior GPK Series Championship, which will start this summer.

With over twenty years’ at the pinnacle of Arrive&Drive kart racing, Daytona has listened to the needs of ambitious young drivers and devised the GPK Series, a technically-advanced, single-spec championship, priced at a fraction of owner/driver competition.

The new GPK Series, which is aimed at drivers from eight years old, provides each competitor with an identical TonyKart chassis for the series. This feat of design engineering has won an impressive seven World Championships and many more international titles. Daytona has chosen the race-proven Vortex DVS engine for each driver in the Junior and Senior GPK categories, which is undoubtedly the very latest in kart racing technology. This push-start 125cc engine offers unbelievable performance and the thrill of direct drive racing. GPK Series Cadet drivers will race with the Vortex Mini MR3 Engine. Engines will be drawn at random for each race weekend. After extensive research and testing, all classes will use Bridgestone ROK tyres – guaranteeing longevity and performance.

Format and pricing

The new GPK Series, which makes its debut on July 28 at Rowrah Circuit, Cumbria, will run as a double-header, three-day meeting, including testing on a Friday. The entire six-rounds are priced at £12.5k (+ VAT) for Cadets through to £14.5k (+ VAT) for Juniors and Seniors, representing superb value for money compared to owner/driver competition.

Quotes from professional racing drivers

Susie Wolff, founder of UK motorsport initiative, Dare To Be Different and former Williams F1 test driver, says “Daytona is a key partner in our Dare to Be Different campaign and are true professionals within the kart racing world. I believe they can make the GPK Series a big success.”

2016 Le Mans Endurance Series Champion, Alex Brundle, says, “Daytona Motorsport has shown it has the experience and ability to run a series that negates financial performance advantage and to create a level playing field. I believe this puts Daytona in the unique position to be able to provide a high-performance springboard for the youngest drivers to begin and enhance their journey to professional motorsport.”

FIA World Touring Car and MSA British Touring Car ace, Tom Chilton, further endorses Daytona’s new series, “I think Daytona Motorsport has come up with great initiative by creating the GPK Series Championship, which could hold the next generation of Formula One drivers. GPK Series offers amazing value. It’s fair, its fast. Why wouldn’t you?”

Prizes

GPK Series is designed to be a significant springboard for youngsters heading towards professional racing careers – and to reflect this, Daytona has chosen superb winners’ prizes for these talented and ambitious drivers:

The 2017 GPK Senior Champion will win entry into the Bridgestone ROK World Finals in Garda, Italy as well as a fully funded drive in the 2018 Formula Academy Championship.

The 2017 GPK Junior Champion will win entry into the Bridgestone ROK World Finals in Garda, Italy as well as a fully funded drive in the Ginetta Junior Winter Series.

The 2017 GPK Cadet Champion will win entry into the Bridgestone ROK World Finals in Garda, Italy as well as free entry to the 2018 GPK Series Cadet (or Junior) Championship.

GPK Championship calendar 2017:

Rounds 1-2 Rowah Circuit 28- 30 July 2017 Rounds 3-4 GlanYGors 1-3 September 2017 Round 5-6 Buckmore Park 21-23 October 2017

Carefully scheduled during the school holidays, the GPK Series will not interrupt term time whilst still allowing for testing on a Friday.

For more information about The GPK Series, driver should visit www.gpkseries.co.uk or call 033 033 27875.