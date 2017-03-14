Dean Macdonald joins McLaren GT Driver Academy

Dean Macdonald the 16 year old from Kelty Fife, not only joins the official McLaren team for the British GT4 championship but joins the McLaren GT Driver Academy. He will join Garage 59 at Oulton Park on the 15th of April for his debut in sports cars.

The multi British karting champion not only successful in the UK but successful in Europe will team up with Indian driver Akhil Rabindra.

Dean has been sponsored by Advance Construction Scotland. It is certainly an honour for Dean to be associate with such a prestige company and to be part of the McLaren group is the icing on the cake.

The aim is to do the best he can but with Dean’s history in karting winning is top of his agenda. He will be racing the McLaren GT 570S certainly a jump from karts 44 bhp to 570.

Dean has just completed his first test session at Snetterton which went very well for his first run. He will have a lot to get used to with pitstops and driver changes but we are sure he will adapt well.

Dean would like to thank everyone who has supported him throughout his karting career and hopes he can continue his success in cars.

On the announcement Dean would like to thank:

Advance Construction Scotland

McLaren British GT

Shox Performance

Beath High School

Optical Express

Kartpix

Strawberry Racing

