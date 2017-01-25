Entries Now Open for Henry Surtees Foundation Brooklands Team Challenge

Team entries are now open for the sixth annual Henry Surtees Foundation Brooklands Team Challenge which will take place on Tuesday 11 July 2017. The prestigious action-packed event organised by John Surtees CBE, in co-operation with Brooklands Museum and Mercedes-Benz World will be staged once again at the iconic Mercedes-Benz World, Surrey. The event is considered a firm favourite in the motor sport calendar and is free to spectate.

John Surtees CBE said “we are now taking entries for teams to participate in the Henry Surtees Foundation Brooklands Team Challenge. You don’t have to be a professional racer to take part; to the contrary the event is open to corporate teams and members of the public. Why not get a team of four colleagues or friends together and join fellow karting enthusiasts and motor sport personalities at this thrilling event”.

The 35 teams will have the opportunity to compete in a challenging 2 hour endurance race, where competitors battle it out in Daytona High-Performance two-stroke DMAX Karts in the hope of securing the coveted ‘H’ trophy. Racing starts with practice and qualifying, followed by an interval featuring a spectacular cavalcade of historic cars driven by celebrity drivers. Plus participants will have the unique opportunity to rub shoulders in the pits with motorsport personalities, media and industry.

The Brooklands Team Challenge culminates in a two hour endurance race and a prize giving Champagne and canapé reception in the impressive state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz World venue where the prestigious ‘H’ trophy is awarded to the reigning 2017 karting champion.

The Champagne and canapé reception features interviews with racers and celebrity guest participants, plus an incredible fundraising auction hosted by Bonhams featuring signed memorabilia and exclusive experiences. Guests have the opportunity to explore the fascinating exhibitions and get up close to legendary Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The reception is open to both competitors and non-racers to attend (paid guests).

Last year the event raised over £60,000 for the Henry Surtees Foundation which was established by John Surtees, following the tragic death of his son Henry, and the Brooklands Museum Trust.

EVENT PRICES:

Brooklands Team Challenge: Teams are based on four competitors at the price of £1,500 per team entry, this price includes four tickets for the evening champagne reception.

The Champagne and canapé reception: Tickets are available to attend the reception, at cost of £70 per person.

TO BOOK:

Bookings are now being taken online, please visit: www.henrysurteesfoundation.com or contact: Leonora Surtees leonora@ henrysurteesfoundation.com

Images courtesy of Jakob Ebrey Photography

Like this article? Then read these: