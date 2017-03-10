Formula Blue Challenge Promotion

One of the biggest and most completive MSA classes in the south returns Sunday 12th March at Clay Pigeon Raceway. Will last years , Blue, Masters, Veteran and Legend champions retain their titles ? For sure this will be some of the closest club racing between drivers you will see.

Formula Blue Challenge

Round 1 – 12th March – Clay Pigeon Raceway

Round 2 – 26th March – Mansell Raceway

Round 3 – 9th April – Clay Pigeon Raceway

Round 4- FB 0 Plate – 23th April – Three Sisters –

Round 5 – 7th May – Forrest Edge

Round 6 – 28th May – Mansell Raceway

Round 7 – 11th June – Clay Pigeon Raceway

Round 8 – 25th June– Rissington

Round 9 – 30th July– Mansell Raceway

For more information on the series, Visit the Formula Blue Website or call on 01305774074

Like this article? Then check these out:

Senior Max ABkC O Plate moves to Clay Pigeon Festival

Abigail Ross – The long road to Super One