Freddie Housley on the podium at Dubai ‘O’ Plate

Bambino drivers Freddie Housley from Nottingham and Jack Sant from Newcastle both took part in a strong field of 15 bambino racers at the annual Dubai O Plate last weekend.

Both boys, who are also best mates, were running with The Energy Kart Dubai team and after extensive training from Paul Hardy and Sean Babington in pre event testing. In some ways the result came as no surprise with the boys on the pace right from the start despite being new to the circuit.

The Bambinos are ran under a two engine pool system for the four heats. Jack finished 1st, 6th, 5th and 4th in his races to secure a 4th place overall finish whilst Freddie had a very consistent 3rd, 3rd, 2nd, 2nd to get him 2nd place overall with the winner being Abdul Whab Al Habsi from Oman.

A delighted Freddie said: “I have had a fantastic week in this lovely country with my friends and family and feel very proud to be taking home a trophy!”

The event has been fairly popular amongst British drivers in the past few years with Max Dodds present in 2016 and Jack McCarthy a winner in 2015. But it was great to see Great Britain represented in the Bambino class and both Freddie and Jack will now be familiar names out in Dubai.

British born Sean Babington took the win in the Senior X30 class with Tom Bale finishing 6th place and 2nd in the Shifter class. Tom may be a familiar name to some Senior drivers in the UK.

Like this article? Then check these out:

Jonny Edgar on his new venture with Forza Racing

The Best Karting Dabs of 2016!