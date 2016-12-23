Freddie Slater wins Rookie of the Year Award

On Monday 19th December it was revealed that the 2016 Karting magazine Rookie of the Year was 8 year old Freddie Slater. Freddie had always been a strong contender given his success both in and out of the UK, but he beat off strong competition which included Josh Irfan and Vinnie Phillips.

Freddie has caused some upsets this year not only in the UK, but also over in the States too. Competing in his first full year of Cadets Freddie started with some podiums in the Florida Winter Tour before he was able to reflect those results at club level in the UK. He ended his year on a massive high as he finished 2nd at the Supernationals over in Las Vegas in the Micro Swift class. He’s certainly a star of the future!

The Fusion Motorsport racer was chosen as the winner by our panel and he was delighted to hear the news. On winning the Award Freddie commented:

“Winning the Rookie of the Year Award is great, I’m really happy! I did some races at the Florida Winter Tour at the start of the year and got a 3rd place at one of the rounds. Back in the UK I did some club races and LGM races with good results. Last month I raced at Las Vegas for the Supernationals. I was hoping to win, but lost out on the last lap and finished 2nd which I was still really happy about.”

“I was really happy to find out I was nominated for Rookie of the Year and was hoping I could win it. When I found out I had won I was in hospital so it really cheered me up and I can’t wait to get all my prizes. I’d like to thank everyone at Karting magazine for this as well as Dan Hazlewood, Neil Doran, Craig Boyd along with all the Fusion Motorsport Team. I’d also like to thank Neil and Ben at Benik and all my friends and family for supporting me this year. I couldn’t have done it without all of them! In 2017 I will be racing in Super One and LGM and may do some of the Florida Winter Tour.”

As a reward Freddie has won a Karting magazine Trophy. Custom awning courtesy of Gala Performance. A development session at Andy Priaulx Sports Management (APSM) HQ. A 1.5 hour driver assessment session at Mark Blundell Partners and the chance to meet Mark Blundell. A performance shootout at Arden HQ courtesy of Arden and YRDA. Two FREE passes to a BTCC meeting of your choice to spend the day with British F4 Team, GW Motosport.

He’s certainly a very deserved winner and off the back of this will certainly be one to watch for 2017!

Finishing as highly commended were Josh Irfan, Emily Linscott and Vinnie Phillips and there was a special mention for Lewis Rushforth from Karting magazine Editor, Chris McCarthy.

We’d like to take this chance to congratulate all drivers who made the shortlist. All 15 drivers will be receiving a printed certificate for their achievements.