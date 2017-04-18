Graham Hill wins IAME International Open!

Graham Hill made a strong return to the circuit where he took victory in the X30 Europa Challenge after winning the newly named IAME International Open.

Graham had familiar competition in the shape of Gerard Cavalloni who was 3rd at the X30 Europa Challenge, but he and the 29 other competitors were unable to stop Graham on finals day with Graham going on to win both finals in style!

Graham started the weekend strong with 2nd in qualifying to former Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals champion Mikko Laine. Despite two wins in the heats Graham just missed out on pole for final one with Eric Chapon filling that space.

But when it came down the point scoring finals it was all about Graham Hill. In both races Graham was able to control from the front for the most part always giving himself just enough of a gap to not need to defend. It was a super mature drive, Graham is clealy flying with confidence and he’ll now get the chance to try and go one step further by winning the IAME International Final later in the year.

Graham’s biggest rival on finals day was Nicolas Duchateau who was 2nd in both finals and on overall points. Gerard Cavalloni was 3rd in race one with Gregory Jolinet 3rd in race two was Cavalloni just coming out on top in points.

