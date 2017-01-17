Harry Thompson announces partnership with Stilo Helmets

They may not be big players in Karting just yet, but is that all about to change?

On Saturday 14th January at the Autosport Show, Karting magazine Driver of the Year Harry Thompson announced his partnership with Stilo Helmets as Stilo revealed the product Harry would be sporting for his races with Ricky Flynn Motorsport this year.

Harry has another lid on the way which will be splashed in the Fusion Motorsport colours for his races here in the UK.

The exact model helmet Harry has is the ST5 CMR Karting and it is certainly the lightest kart helmet I have ever felt and tried on. For a helmet so comfortable you would not expect it to be so safe, but that is far from the truth with Stilo priding themselves on safety.

They are currently one of the leading helmet manufacturers in the World of GT and Rally and have a handful of F1 drivers using the product and they are now starting to break into Karting.

Heading things up for Stilo in the UK is former Rally co-driver, Nicky Grist. Nicky was once the co-driver to Rally legend, Colin McRae in what was a hugely successful career. So it’s fair to say he knows his stuff! On the announcement he commented: “We are delighted to be working with such a young karting superstar and I am sure the benefits of the latest Stilo helmets will really help him in his racing this season. Good luck Harry”

Having now seen and tried the helmet Harry found how light it was a surprise and felt the benefits over a long race weekend could be great! The smile on his face never went away as he told me all the features he loved about the helmet including the visor adjustment on the front of the helmet and the vents which were filled with matching yellow grills.

Karting magazine will also be announcing some plans with Stilo helmets very shortly! Watch this space…

Like this article? Then check these out:

Jac Maybin’s road to Le Mans

The Best Karting Dabs of 2016!