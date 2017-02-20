Harry Thompson wins 22nd Winter Cup!

Harry Thompson has followed in the footsteps of former Ricky Flynn Motorsport driver, Fin Kenneally after winning the 22nd South Garda winter Cup yesterday! Harry adds his name to a list of what is now nine British drivers to win the prestigious event in what was only his third race at Junior level!

The 2016 Karting magazine Driver of the Year graduated to the OK Junior class straight from Cadets this year joining the reigning European Champions, Ricky Flynn Motorsport. The British team has a rich history in the sport and they retained their Winter Cup title in the hands of Thompson.

Harry had been battling with fellow Brit, Chris Lulham and Andrea Rosso but just a few laps from the end a collision wiped out both Rosso and Lulham when the trio went three wide out of the turn three hairpin. It was heartbreak for Lulham and Piers Sexton Racing, but it made Harry’s win a whole lot easier with now no one to battle with. From a neutral point of view it was such a shame as it ruined what would have been a hugely exciting last lap, but I don’t think the Thompson camp would have been complaining too much!

This is a significant win for Harry, as previously mentioned this was where Fin Kenneally took his first win in OK Junior before going on to win the CIK-FIA European Junior Championship. So, it begs the question, is that where Harry is going next? I certainly wouldn’t be surprised! He’s a special talent and a deserved winner of the Winter Cup having started 3rd on the grid for the final.

Harry joins a list of British winners that includes Enaam Ahmed, George Russell, Ben Hanley and Gary Catt.

Just missing out on a podium was fellow Brit, Jonny Edgar who finished an impressive 4th place! Jonny made the move to race in Europe with Forza Racing this year and is continuing to impress with this certainly his best result so far! He gained seven places on his way to 4th place.

Full result:

1st Harry Thompson (GBR)

2nd Franco Colapinto (ARG)

3rd Leonardo Marseglia (ITA)

18th Dexter Patterson (GBR)

32nd Chris Lulham (GBR)

33rd Flynn Jackes (GBR)

DNQ Zak O’Sullivan (GBR)

In other classes….

OK – Novalak and Kenneally in top ten

In the OK class Clement Novalak and Fin Kenneally both made good progress to finish in the top ten. Novalak moved his factrory Tonykart forward seven places despite a penalty and finished in 7th place. The penalty only saw him lose one place, but he’ll certainly take that given his weekend started with 21st in qualifying. Likewise Kenneally ended his weekend with his personal best result of the event as he gained eight places to finish 8th. He’s making good progress after moving to Energy Corse Srl.

At the front Lorenzo Travisanutto continues his fine form as he took yet another victory this season. The Chiesa Corse driver won the WSK Super Master Series last year and has already picked up wins and podiums this year. He won a close faught victory that saw CRG’s Dennis Hauger finish a close 2nd with Theo Pourchaire rounding off the podium in 3rd.

Kiern Jewiss had finished in the top ten on track, but the Forza Racing driver received a post race penalty which dropped him down to 17th.

Full result:

1st Lorenzo Travisanutto (ITA)

2nd Dennis Hauger (GER)

3rd Theo Pourchaire (FRA)

7th Clement Novalak (GBR)

8th Fin Kenneally (GBR)

12th Sebastian Alvarez (GBR)

17th Kiern Jewiss (GBR)

21st Callum Bradshaw (GBR)

KZ2 – Jeremy Iglesias finally back on the top step

It may have been thirteen years since Jeremy Iglesias has won a n event on such a scale as this, but finally the French men has put himself and the Formula K chassis back on the top step. Iglesias is a hugely successful driver and always fights for championships wherever he races, but his last victory on this scale came all the way back in 2004, since then he’s had several 2nd and 3rd’s including last year in the CIK-FIA and WSK Championships. Jeremy put out warning signs that could change at this year’s WSK Champions Cup and now he’s finally back on the top step in what was certainly a popular victory!

He was pushed hard for the victory in what was the stand out class with almost 90 drivers entered into the class. But no one could beat Iglesias all weekend as he dominated all of qualifying, the heats and the finals! He Paolo De Conto and Bas Lammers both within three tenths at the flag but was never going to be beaten. It now begs the question could he go on to take CIK-FIA and WSK titles?

Ben Hanley returned to Karting after focusing on LMP racing last year and did a fantastic job to finish 8th in the final.

Full result:

1st Jeremy Iglesias (FRA)

2nd Paolo De Conto (ITA)

3rd Bas Lammers (FRA)

8th Ben Hanley (GBR)

59th Tom Joyner (GBR)

68th Tom Longfield (GBR)

DNQ Oliver Gemmill (GBR)

DNQ Hannah Lang (GBR)

DNQ Hugo Bentley-Ellis (GBR)

Bray Kenneally 9th in Mini Rok

Bray Kenneally had a hugely impressive weekend as the sole Brit in the Mini Rok class and lined up on pole for the final. He went on to also lead the final, but unfortunately started to fall backwards after seven laps. At times, it was at the fault of others as he was pushed back on the last lap which left him in 9th place. There’s no doubt he’ll be disappointed, but lining up on pole for the final of an event on such scale is something Bray should be proud of!

Full result:

1st Alfio Spina (ITA)

2nd Nikita Bedrin (RUS)

3rd Dimitry Ignatov (RUS)

8th Bray Kenneally (GBR)

Written by Chris McCarthy

Like this article? Then check these out:

Jordan Brown-Nutley steals X30 Winter Cup victory

Harry Thompson off to a flyer at Adria