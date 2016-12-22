Harry Thompson wins Karting magazine Driver of the Year Award

On Monday 19th December 2016 it was announced that Harry Thompson was the second Karting magazine Driver of the Year. Harry follows in the footsteps of Ben Hanley who won the inaugural award in 2015.

After a shortlist of ten drivers were announced a panel had to choose a winner and three highly commended drivers. The shortlist included World, European and British Champions. On the shortlist alongside Harry were Callum Bradshaw, Fin Kenneally, Joe Turney, Harry Moore, Oliver York, Oliver Hodgson, Mark Kimber, Johnathan Hoggard and Hugo Ellis.

All drivers on the shortlist would have been worthy winners, but what Harry achieved this year was record breaking. He took all three major British Cadet titles along with wins at Kartmasters and British Open Title.

He won pretty much every championship with a round to spare and has been virtually unbeatable in a class that has arguably been the most competitive in British karting this year. It’s fair to say he was accepted as a very worthy winner by most people in the karting community.

On the day after finding out he had won an elated Harry Thompson commented:

“I’m absolutely over the moon to have won the Karting magazine Driver of the Year Award it’s something I’m really proud of! I actually found out via a text from a friend and I couldn’t quite believe but when I logged on to the site I saw I had won and I was just really happy! There were so many good drivers on the shortlist, some of them World, European and British champions. I always wanted to win it, but I also knew just how well all the others have done.”

“I’m definitely going to try and use this award to my advantage. I’m really proud of it and will certainly tell a lot of people about it! I’d like to thank all the team around me for this year; Dan Halewood, Neil Doran and everyone else at Fusion Motorsport. Also Steve Cutting and the team at Cutting Edge Racing. I’d also like to thank John Davis at Force Engines, Ellis Clowes, Freem and the whole APSM Team including Andy Priaulx!”

“The prizes I have won for winning the Award look amazing. I can’t wait for all of those experiences! Next year I am joining Ricky Flynn Motorsport and I’m looking forward to a whole new challenge.”

Speaking to one of Harry’s Team Bosses at Cutting Edge Racing, Steve Cutting commented:

“Harry was the most deserved winner of this award to date in my opinion. Harry has been with us since he first got into a kart at the age of 5 and since then he has been the most competitive and passionate driver I have ever known. Harry was winning races from the moment he started at club level and even managed a 5th place in his first year at super one before becoming vice champion in his second year and then finally being crowned champion this year. He not only dominated the Honda cadet class but also managed the same in IAME setting new records along the way by being the first driver to win the British titles in both Honda and IAME and also winning the GP plate in Honda and the O Plate in IAME. For me what makes him the deserved winner of this award is not just the results that he managed to achieve but the character that he is off track. He has been such a fantastic example to the rest of the drivers in CER and is often found giving advice and help to the younger drivers coming through. Harry has always been an extremely easy driver to work with as he has and always will take on board the advice given to him. Harry is a real star in the making and I have no doubt he will go all the way in motorsport and he certainly deserves it with his unbelievable talent on track and his superb character and personality off track.”

Harry Thompson is managed by triple World Touring Car Champion and ex Formula 1 Test Driver Andy priaulx and his APSM (Andy Priaulx Sports Management) team. On the result Andy said:

“What Harry has achieved is amazing, his talent, determination, character and working ethic is just simply world class. We at APSM feel extremely proud to be able to work with Harry and we are confident that with continued hard work he go far.”

Harry has won many prizes which include a full day at APSM, a simulator experience at Mark Blundell Partners and a day with the MSA Academy.

The three highly commended drivers were Callum Bradshaw, Fin Kenneally and Joe Turney with Harry Moore receiving a special mention from Karting magazine Editor, Chris McCarthy.

Images courtesy of Chris Walker, Kartpix

