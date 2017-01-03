Home » News » January 2017 on Karting magazine
We’re going to have a busy month on Karting magazine to kick off 2017 with various features and interviews coming up throughout the month. Here are just a selection of articles you can read on #kartingmag this month…

  • 2017 Karting Calendar Launch
  • A look back at the Karting magazine Awards
  • LIVE updates from the Autosport Show
  • Karting magazine Awards 2016 Prize giving
  • ALL build up to the 2017 Super One Series Season! Includes interviews, previews, winter transfers and predictions
  • Harry Thompson on his 2017 plans
  • Jac Maybin Interview
  • Josh Irfan Interview
  • Emily Linscott Interview
  • Andy Priaulx Sports Management (APSM) Review
  • Formula Blue Review
  • Interview with Jake Calvert and Luke Lattimer
  • The British Formula 4 Championship
  • Karting magazine in the Open Endurance Kart Championship (OEKC) Championship
  • 2016 RHPK Team Karting magazine Review
  • Bambino IKR Festival & Junior Shootout Race Report
  • PFI Pro Kart Driver Profile

PLUS MORE!

Think you have a story to tell? Contact us at news@kartingmagazine.com

Have a great 2017 Season from all of us at Karting magazine

Images courtesy of Stu Stretton

