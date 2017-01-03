January 2017 on Karting magazine Posted by: admin 3rd January 2017 Leave a comment Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest We’re going to have a busy month on Karting magazine to kick off 2017 with various features and interviews coming up throughout the month. Here are just a selection of articles you can read on #kartingmag this month… 2017 Karting Calendar Launch A look back at the Karting magazine Awards LIVE updates from the Autosport Show Karting magazine Awards 2016 Prize giving ALL build up to the 2017 Super One Series Season! Includes interviews, previews, winter transfers and predictions Harry Thompson on his 2017 plans Jac Maybin Interview Josh Irfan Interview Emily Linscott Interview Andy Priaulx Sports Management (APSM) Review Formula Blue Review Interview with Jake Calvert and Luke Lattimer The British Formula 4 Championship Karting magazine in the Open Endurance Kart Championship (OEKC) Championship 2016 RHPK Team Karting magazine Review Bambino IKR Festival & Junior Shootout Race Report PFI Pro Kart Driver Profile PLUS MORE! Think you have a story to tell? Contact us at news@kartingmagazine.com Have a great 2017 Season from all of us at Karting magazine Images courtesy of Stu Stretton Like this article? Then check these out: Harry Thompson wins Karting magazine Driver of the Year Logan Hannah wins Female Driver of the Year 2017-01-03 admin