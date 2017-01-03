January 2017 on Karting magazine

We’re going to have a busy month on Karting magazine to kick off 2017 with various features and interviews coming up throughout the month. Here are just a selection of articles you can read on #kartingmag this month…

2017 Karting Calendar Launch

A look back at the Karting magazine Awards

LIVE updates from the Autosport Show

Karting magazine Awards 2016 Prize giving

ALL build up to the 2017 Super One Series Season! Includes interviews, previews, winter transfers and predictions

Harry Thompson on his 2017 plans

Jac Maybin Interview

Josh Irfan Interview

Emily Linscott Interview

Andy Priaulx Sports Management (APSM) Review

Formula Blue Review

Interview with Jake Calvert and Luke Lattimer

The British Formula 4 Championship

Karting magazine in the Open Endurance Kart Championship (OEKC) Championship

2016 RHPK Team Karting magazine Review

Bambino IKR Festival & Junior Shootout Race Report

PFI Pro Kart Driver Profile

PLUS MORE!

Think you have a story to tell? Contact us at news@kartingmagazine.com

Have a great 2017 Season from all of us at Karting magazine

Images courtesy of Stu Stretton

Like this article? Then check these out:

Harry Thompson wins Karting magazine Driver of the Year

Logan Hannah wins Female Driver of the Year