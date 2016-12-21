Jay Adair wins his second Photo of the Year Award!

On Monday 19th December it was officially announced that Jay Adair retained his Karting magazine Photo of the Year Award! A shortlist of 13 photos made the shortlist and with it were 13 very talented photographers who could have all easily won the Award. But as he did last year, Jay pulled in the most votes to win for a second time.

It’s fair to say Jay’s entry was impressive. Capturing the axle failure could be right place, right time or predicting what was about to happen next. Either way the photo captured quite a unique moment that some racers are unfortunate enough to go through at some point.

Jay attained a total of 538 votes to take the win. Earlier today he commented:

“It’s always a good feeling when your work is appreciated. To win twice is awesome, us photographers are a competitive bunch and the harshest critics of photographers are other photographers so it’s great to wind them up with another win. Thank you to the all people who voted, big thanks to Manchester & Buxton Kart Club from the kids to the parents great bunch of people always a pleasure to be out on track with them and finally thanks to Nikon for making the best camera gear.”

As a reward for Jay’s Award win he will be given a printed canvas of his winning photo.

The three highly commended photos were taken by Marc Quinlivan, Paul Babington and Vovtsok Olga and a Slawek Piskorz receiving a special mention from Karting magazine Editor, Chris McCarthy.

We’d like to take this chance to congratulate all the photographers who made the shortlist. All 13 photographers will be receiving a printed certificate for their excellent entries.