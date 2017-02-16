Jobs with BirelART UK Series

POSITION: OFFICIAL RACE DIRECTOR / CLERK OF COURSE

BirelART UK Series are looking for an experienced RACE DIRECTOR / CLERK OF COURSE to join their exclusive team for the 2017 season of our BirelART UK Series.

We have been let down by a prominent Clerk Of Course with only weeks to go until the first round of our Series.

You will receive payment of £175.00 per day Saturday and Sunday per round (8 rounds in the Series= £2800.00 in total) plus if required accommodation for the Saturday evening including subsistence allowance. Mileage is paid at 0.25p per mile door to door with a maximum mileage limit capped.

Applicants should have their own transport.

We are looking for a serious person to become an integral part of the Birelart UK Series team for the future.

Interested applicants should send their CV and covering letter FAO:

Jayne Moore, ACR Ltd Lissone House, Harris Business Park, Stoke Prior, Bromsgrove B60 4DJ or you can email your covering letter and CV FAO: Jayne Moore at acraccounts@btconnect.com

Closing date for interested applicants: Friday 24th February 2017.

ACR LTD.

POSITION: OFFICIAL TIME KEEPER REQUIRED

BirelART UK Series are looking for an experienced Alpha time-keeper to join their exclusive team for the 2017 season of our BirelART UK Series.

If you have no experience of time-keeping but are interested in getting involved, full training will be provided.

You will receive payment of £125.00 per day Saturday and Sunday per round (8 rounds in the Series= £2000 in total) plus if required accommodation for the Saturday evening including subsistence allowance. Mileage is paid at 0.25p per mile door to door.

Applicants should have their own transport.

Basic PC skills would be required as well as a good level of IT competence.

We are looking for a serious person to become an integral part of the BirelART UK Series team for the future.

Interested applicants should send their CV and covering letter FAO:

Jayne Moore, ACR Ltd Lissone House, Harris Business Park, Stoke Prior, Bromsgrove B60 4DJ or you can email your covering letter and CV FAO: Jayne Moore at acraccounts@btconnect.com

Closing date for interested applicants: Friday 24th February 2017.

ACR LTD.

