John Norris on top step at Dubai O Plate

It was a weekend to remember for Irish man John Norris who powered his way to victory yesterday at the Dubai O-Plate. The Final saw the Dojomoto driver, ran by MLC Motorsport for the weekend, control the final beating former CIK-FIA World Champion, Pedro Hiltbrand, to the flag with Hiltbrand facing the wrong way out of the last corner.

Racing in the Senior X30 class Norris was able to beat Hiltbrand to the flag in the Pre-Final in what was a pretty close run contest although Norris controlled the race for it’s entirity. British driver, Morgan Porter, was also present with the Energy team and was constantly threatening to challenge for victory should Norris or Hiltbrand slip up.

But it was very much between the lead pair who have raced against each other in the past on a European and World stage, but after hard work throughout the weekend from both MLC and Dojomoto, Norris was the man to cruise to victory and win the coveted Dubai O Plate. It’s a result that gives the Irish man a ticket to the IAME International Final in October amongst other prizes, but more importantly gives him huge confidence heading into the 2018 season.

Finishing 2nd was Morgan Porter who looked strong moving up from the Junior class. Considering the quality and experience of both Norris and Hiltbrand, Porter did very well to keep them both honest. Rounding off the podium was Morin Hannes.

Speaking to Karting magazine John Norris commented: “It was a great weekend and a great team effort. That’s what won us the race in the end, the hard work from both MLC and Dojomoto. It’s my first win in a long time. As I’m getting older it seems harder to get these wins so this means a lot to me and proves I can still do it.”

MLC Motorsport Team Manager Lee Murray commented: “This win means a lot to the team, our friends at Dojomoto in Dubai and of course to John who has, in the past, been unlucky many times in big races. We have put in a lot of hard work over the last six months in all respects of the team and this now sets the tone for the season ahead.”

Race with MLC Motorsport in 2018

MLC Motorsport will provide race services on the Kosmic OTK chassis this year in the X30 Euro Series, Super One British Championships (in both Rotax and X30 classes) and Whilton Mill and PFI club races along with other selected events. Click the link below for more details about racing with the team in 2018.

