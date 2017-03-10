John Surtees CBE dies aged 83

Formula 1 and motorcycle World Champion, John Surtees has died at the age of 83 from illness.

John is famously known as the only person to win World titles on both two and four wheels. He won the Formula 1 World Championship in 1964, after he won four motorcycle titles in 1956, 1958, 1959 and 1960.

John also raced in the famous Isle of Man TT and won the event six times. He became the first rider to win the event three times in a row after taking victories in 1958, 1959 and 1960.

John’s achievements on two wheels were recognised in 1959 as he won the Sports Personality of the Year Award and was awarded an MBE. In 2016 he was awarded a CBE.

John also setup the Henry Surtees Foundation after the death of his son Henry which has been used to help aspiring drivers whilst raising money for a good cause. The famous HSF Challenge, which took place once again in 2016 saw prizes that included tests in a BRDC Formula 3, Formula Renault, British Formula 4, Clio Cup and Ginetta G40.

In recent years John has helped transform the Buckmore Park Kart Circuit which is now considered one of the best in the country not only for it’s layout and presentation but also it’s facilities. That work, inspired by John, helped Buckmore Park win the 2016 Karting magazine Circuit of the Year Award.

John was known as a very kind and generous person and his loss will come as very sad news.

A statement from the Surtees family was released earlier on the Henry Surtees Foundation page: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our husband and father, John Surtees CBE.”

“John, ‪83, was admitted to St Georges Hospital, London in February with an existing respiratory condition and after a short period in intensive care he passed away peacefully this afternoon. His wife, Jane and daughters, Leonora and Edwina were by his side.”

“John was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He was also one of the true greats of motorsport and continued to work tirelessly up until recently with The Henry Surtees Foundation and Buckmore Park Kart Circuit.”

“We deeply mourn the loss of such an incredible, kind and loving man as well as celebrate his amazing life. He has set a very real example of someone who kept pushing himself at his peak and one who continued fighting until the very end.”

“We would like to thank all the staff at St George’s Hospital and The East Surrey Hospital for their professionalism and support during this difficult time for us. Thank you also to all of those who have sent their kind messages in recent weeks.”

“Funeral details will be announced in due course.

The sport has lost a legend, but John’s work in the sport and his achievements will never be forgotten.

All of us at Karting magazine would like to send our condolences to the Surtees family.