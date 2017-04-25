Jonny Edgar wins CIK-FIA European Championship season opener

Forza Racing driver, Jonny Edgar, got his first ever CIK-FIA European Junior Championship campaign off to a perfect start with a win in the final at the Sarno circuit in Italy which leaves him in the lead of the championship.

It had been an emotional week for the Forza Racing team. The devastating news of Billy Monger was particularly hard for them to deal with given Billy was a former driver of the team. The team went and collected some messages from drivers around the paddock with many also carrying the #BillyWhizz stickers.

However, when needed to the team and Jonny were fully focussed at the task at hand and got off to a good start with 6th in qualifying. Two wins and two 2nd place finishes put Jonny on the front row for the final on Sunday. A change to the format in the championship this year means there is no repechage or Pre-Final, so mistakes must come at a minimum!

It took Jonny just half a lap in the final to hit the front with fellow countrymen, Harry Thompson, also managing to find a way past pole-sitter Gabriel Bortoleto. Thompson didn’t quite have the legs to hang with Edgar and when Thompson found himself fighting with Bortoleto and Muth O’Neill, Edgar was able to pretty much wrap up the race. Jonny was caught slightly in the last few laps, but it didn’t matter as it was Jonny who took the victory!

It’s a big win for the Forza Racing driver, it was one that came as a brilliant 70th birthday present to his grandfather, Terry Edgar, and a great way to further show support for former Forza driver Billy Monger. Jonny leaves round one as the championship leader with Bortoleto four points behind.

Thompson and O’Sullivan in Top Five

Harry Thompson and Zak O’Sullivan both had impressive starts to their season with the Ricky Flynn Motorsport teammates leaving the weekend 3rd and 4th in the championship respectively.

Harry had qualified 4th for the final and ran 2nd early on, but in the end, he just missed out on a podium in the final. As for Zak, it was his best weekend since jumping up to the OKJ class with two wins in the heats putting him 3rd on the grid for the final where he went on to finish 5th.

Chris Lulham had finished in the top ten despite starting down in 25th but a ten second penalty dropped him from 8th to 13th.

OK Junior Results:

1st Jonny Edgar (GBR)

2nd Gabriel Bortoleto (BRA)

3rd Muth O’Neill (GER)

4th Harry Thompson (GBR)

5th Zak O’Sullivan (GBR)

13th Chris Lulham (GBR)

47th Dexter Patterson (GBR)

Theo Pourchaire wins in OK class

Kosmic Racing Department driver, Theo Pourchaire, took a lights to flag victory from pole position in the OK class despite huge pressure from Brit, Clement Novalak. The WSK Super Master Series Champion, couldn’t find a way past the French driver despite hassling him for the entirety of the race leaving Pourchaire a very worthy winner. David Vidales made two places to round out the podium.

OK Results:

1st Theo Pourchaire (FRA)

2nd Clement Novalak (GBR)

3rd David Vidales (ESP)

28th Fin Kenneally (GBR)

38th Tom Joyner (GBR)

49th Sebastian Alvarez (GBR)

EXC Callum Bradshaw (GBR)

Paolo De Conto off to a flyer!

CRG Factory Driver, Paolo De Conto, took victory in the KZ class but it wasn’t without some drama. There were two incidents that saw two big title contenders taken out of the race in Simo Puhakka, who started on pole position, and Anthony Abbasse. Taken advantage was De Conto, the Italian won by a comfortable 2.4 seconds over Patrik Hajek and Bas Lammers.

Some drivers were left feeling very hard done by after being penalised for ‘exceeding the noise limit up to 1 db’ (decibels). One driver who was penalised was Brit Ben Hanley, with Matteo Vigano and Jan Kuovi being penalised in the final. In total seven penalties of the same type were awarded over the weekend which is unusual to see in such a professional class.

KZ Results:

1st Paolo De Conto (ITA)

2nd Patrik Hajek (CZE)

3rd Bas Lammers (NLD)

24th Ben Hanley (GBR)

Written by Chris McCarthy

Images courtesy of WSK Promotion

