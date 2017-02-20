Jordan Brown-Nutley steals X30 Winter Cup victory

Jordan Brown-Nutley has become almost impossible to beat at Valencia as he followed his Rotax Winter Cup victory with a win in the X30 Winter Cup yesterday. He always going to be coming in high on confidence after the Rotax win, but arguably had tougher competition this weekend, but despite that still found his way to a win in Senior X30.

The Senior class was definitely the most competitive class. With a total of 42 entries the first challenge became making the A Final, before a Pre-Final and Final on Sunday would decide the winner. Carlos Leon was the home favourite and lined up on pole for the final with Mark Kimber, Brown-Nutley and Oliver Clarke forming the first two rows.

The front four escaped at the start before Brown-Nutley and Leon went toe to toe halfway through the race. The entertaining dual unfortunately ended on lap nine when a mistake from Leon at turn three saw a queue of karts coming through at turn four which eventually saw Leon end up on the grass and he tumbled down the order.

Taking his place in 2nd was Milan Petelet with Clarke, Kimber, Enric Bordas, Dean MacDonald and Jenson Butterfield all behind. Petelet wasted no time in hitting the front with Brown-Nutley happy to push the French man away from the queue of karts behind. It eventually came down to a last lap showdown with Petelet leading. Brown-Nutley eventually got the run heading down to the last chicane and went for the outside. Petelet clearly rattled went too deep on the brakes which gifted a well deserved victory for Dan Holland Racing’s Jordan Brown-Nutley.

Post-race Petelet received a five second penalty which promoted MacDonald to 2nd and Kimber to 3rd t make it an all British podium! A special mention must go to Joey van Splunteren. The 2010 Rotax Max Euro Challenge Champion gained 16 places in the final to finish 8th place.

Josh Rattican takes podium in Junior X30

Considering this was Josh Rattican’s first time racing out of the UK, to get on the podium in what is still a very premature Junior career is super impressive! Racing against experienced locals for the lead that included Mari Boya and Ruben Moya Lopez, Rattican was able to push away with the pair to make it a three-way battle for the lead.

The Coles Racing even set the fastest lap come the dying stages of the race and as an almighty battle kicked off for the lead Rattican couldn’t be any closer to victory. However, there was simpley no way past eventual winner Boya or Moya Lopez, but he has confirmed himself a title challenger for this years X30 Euro Series.

Fellow Brits Alexander Walker and Angus Moulsdale finished 5th and 7th, Moulsdale will be disappointed with his result after starting on then front row for the final.

Maximus Mayer takes deserved Mini X30 win!

In Mini X30 it was Maximus Mayer who took victory on a last lap showdown which saw four drivers battling for the win with several lead changes. In the end on home soil Mayer crossed the line first with Ruiz Sergio and Miron Pingasov making it an all Spanish podium!

