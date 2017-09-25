Jordan Brown-Nutley wins Rotax Max Euro Challenge!

Jordan Brown-Nutley booked his spot in this year’s Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals after a wrapping up the Rotax Max Euro Challenge title in Castelletto (ITA). Racing in the Senior Rotax class Brown-Nutley fell just short of a ticket last year at the BNL Karting Series but will this year represent his country in one of the biggest karting events in the World.

Brown-Nutley had a slightly rocky start to this year’s championship. The Dan Holland Racing driver started his season with pole and a 4th place at Genk, but it was Salbris where the problems hit with Brown-Nutley having a disastrous set of heats before recovering to 8th place in the final.

He would eventually drop those two scores as the Brit took maximum points home from a faultless weekend at Wackersdorf. So heading into Castelletto Jordan simply needed to keep out of trouble and hold off the challenges of Felix earge, Noah Roovers and Robert Kindervater who all posed the biggest threat.

Jordan has been on the wrong end of a championship decided in the past and it was perhaps that experience that helped him to produce the performance he did at Castelletto. Jordan qualified 3rd for the Pre-Final where the points would be on offer and in that race he went on to finish 2nd. With his rivals all finishing lower down the top ten Jordan would be looking to finish in the top ten to take the championship.

However, Jordan wanted to end his season in style and he went on to win the final by over one second from his new teammate Myles Apps. Lauri Leppa rounded off the podium on track.

In terms of points that was more than enough for Jordan to seal the title, his first at European level and claim a ticket to the Grand Finals. In the end Jordan won by a comfortable fifteen points over Warge with Roovers a further seven points back in 3rd place.

Jordan was the only Brit to do a full championship assault and has added his name to a growing list of British drivers who will fly out to Portimao in Portugal to tackle this years Grand Finals. In years gone by the Euro Challenge Champion automatically goes down as one of the favourites for the event so we’ll be expecting Jordan to be a big player in that event.