Joseph Taylor and Alex Simmonds to represent Great Britain in CIK-FIA Academy

It has been announced this week that Joseph Taylor and Alex Simmonds will represent Great Britain in this years CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy after being selected by the Motorsports Association (MSA).

The pair have big shoes to fill with last year’s representative Callum Bradshaw winning the championship. Callum became the first Brit to win the championship and he won it quite comfortably with the series pretty much wrapped up at the last round.

Joseph Taylor

Twelve-year-old Taylor was the 2015 Formula Kart Stars Cadet Champion and finished second in last year’s MSA British Cadet Kart Championship. He moved up to the Junior X30 and OK Junior classes this year and has looked impressive so far at club level. He did not race at the Super One Series opener, but was 2nd at the OK Junior O Plate meeting the week before to Oliver Clarke who raced alongside Bradshaw in the Academy last year finishing 7th.

Alex Simmonds

Meanwhile 13-year-old Simmonds put in an impressive performance in last year’s British Cadet Championship and earlier this year won the TVKC Winter Series amongst a field of over 60 Junior X30 drivers. The TVKC Winter Series is always referred to as many as a build up to the Super One and LGM Series and at the first round of Super One last weekend Alex charged through to 7th in Final Two gaining 21 places in the process. The Mick Barrett Racing driver is arguably the most inform driver having just graduated from Cadets and is a great racer who is never afraid to get his elbows out.

Alicia Barrett

The MSA also nominated 13-year-old Alicia Barrett to be considered for the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission Academy Trophy entry. News on whether she has been successful in that application is not known just yet, but if it is Alicia will be the first girl racer to represent Great Britain in the series.

Who will they be up against?

Not only have the UK entries been revealed but the current 51 driver entry list is now also up on the CIK-FIA website. On first glance the favourite for the title has to be Xavier Handsaeme, he was 4th in last years championship so it was a surprise to see him back for another season but he’ll certainly be hard to beat given his experience.

Along with the Brits there are plenty of drivers who should challenge Handsaeme though. Considering we’re starting at Genk look out for the Dutch drivers; Tijmen van der Helm and Mike van Vugt. Tijmen was 7th in last years BNL Karting Series and got off to a good start this year at the BNL Kick Off at Genk with 5th place, that was all after he was 4th at the Rotax Winter Cup. Mike on the other hand was 3rd in last years BNL Karting Series in the Mini Max class. Now up to Juniors he has had a good start to 2017 with a podium in the Rotax Winter Cup and was 7th at the BNL Kick Off in Genk.

Handsaeme’s teammate in the Academy this year is Kobe Pauwels. Kobe raced in Mini Max last year and was the Vice BNL Karting Series Champion. His podium at the BNL Kick Off would have given him confidence and I think he’ll have an advantage over others being setup next to Handsaeme.

Spanish drivers always tend to go well in the Academy and their entries this year are Ruben Moya Lopez and Ayrton Fontecha Martinez. Ruben has had a couple of results to shout about in 2017 including a podium at the X30 Winter Cup in the Junior class. His form at that event alone should make him an interesting one to watch.

Other drivers to look out for include Jasin Ferati, Jamie Day and Luka Nurmi. Since joining Dan Holland Racing Jasin has looked very quick in the Junior Rotax class. He’s been unlucky so far this year to have not had a brilliant result, but having seen him on track he should be quick in the Academy. Jamie is one of three UAE entries and has experience of racing in Europe over the last few days. He was particularly quick at Genk last year in the BNL Karting Series so could be a fast starter. Finally Luka Nurmi has already been on the podium this year at the Rotax Winter Cup in the Junior class and knows how to fight for championship after finishing 3rd in the BNL Karting Series last year.

How will they get on?

Although we have two drivers who have just come out of Cadets both have quickly adapted to Junior’s and I think should contest for race wins. Whether they can win the championship is another story as they are up against some experienced drivers and will be racing out on European territory with limited experience. They both have good teams behind them in Fullerton and MBR who will have experience at that level. Oliver Clarke proved last year fighting for top tens can be done so I think both Joseph and Alex will be fighting for a top ten championship finish and I think we may see one or two very impressive results along the way.

Where will they be racing?

The world renowned three-round championship kicks off in Genk, Belgium on the 14 May, before rounds in Le Mans (France) and Alahärmä (Finland).

Written by Chris McCarthy

