Junior Hire Kart Racing Championships at Rye House in 2017

After the success of the last six seasons, 2017 will also see Grand Prix championships that we will be running for drivers that don’t have the preparation time or budget available to compete in race meetings as “owner” drivers but still want to get all the extra benefits that becoming a club racer offers!

NEW KARTS LESS THAN 60 HOURS OLD!

DE-RESTRICTED ENGINES!

SPECIFICALLY FOR CHAMPIONSHIPS DRIVING ONLY!

Rye House has invested in a brand new fleet of “Junior” karts to ensure evenness throughout! They feature de-restricted engines and their use is limited to championship business only to minimise use!

Separate championships exist for the 8 to 11 (GT, Monza, McLaren and Monaco) and 12 to 15 year olds (Spa, Evolution, Jensen and Imola). The format is based around a GP style meeting with a practice, qualifying (for grid position) and final race. With arrival 60 minutes before practice and the final finishing 60 minutes after the start of practice, the session should require you here for about 2.5 hrs “arrival to departure” allowing for the post race presentation. After each race the top three drivers will receive trophies and ALL entrants will get their own “lap time certificate”. Naturally many drivers will want to use their own race wear but we will have all kit available if required.

“We understand that all racers from Karters right up to F1 drivers want to win and when they don’t the machine is the first thing they blame!!!! It’s a natural reaction and we’d be more worried if they didn’t …..Though Rye House won’t claim that each kart will be absolutely even (they really are though!), however we will ensure that our format means the drivers will use a different kart each month.”

Rye House Drivers Club:

Each driver will get FREE membership to the Rye House drivers Club. The championships will get FULL web exposure on our own web-site with regular updates to the championship points. Drivers club members receive preferential rates on practice events.

Dates/Pricing and Registration:

The grids are nearly full but there are a couple of spaces left – call and quote Karting Magazine to get a discounted entry fee.

After a February shakedown race, the champs will start in March and run for 9 rounds (see attached calender).

The prices remain unchanged from previous years at £512.55 FOR THE COMPLETE SEASON – ALL KIT SUPPLIED – NO HIDDEN EXTRAS

Tel: 01992 460895 ext 1 Email: office@rye-house.co.uk