Karting magazine announces partnership with Custom Racewear

Karting magazine are excited to announce that this year we will be teaming up with Custom Racewear who will be supplying us with a brand-new race suit for our exclusive chassis test and reviews.

Set-up by brothers Andrew and Ben Bishop, Custom Racewear is a new company who are passionate about bringing modern designs to it’s customers without compromising on safety, durability or performance, at affordable prices!

Both Andrew and Ben currently race in Karting themselves and what was a hobby of designing race suits for their own race team, ABA Racing, has now turned into a major project with Custom Racewear designing suits for drivers and teams all over the country across some of the nation’s major Karting championships.

Here at Karting magazine we love to support up and coming brands, particularly ones that can offer affordable prices in what is already an expensive sport. Their custom designs will ensure a perfect fit for the driver and will allow customers to look and amend designs before production.

Their designs speak for themselves and we certainly love what they produced for our test driver, Piers Prior. Below are some examples of what Custom Racewear have already produced!

Over the next few weeks we will be releasing more and more content including a photoshoot of our own suit! Until then you can find out more details on how to get your suit with Custom Racewear on their website – https://www.customracewear.co.uk/

You can follow Custom Racewear on social media for exciting weekly updates on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ mycustomracewear or @mycustomracewear on Instagram.