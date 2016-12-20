Home » News » Karting magazine Awards 2016 Prizes
Karting magazine Awards 2016 Prizes

Posted by: admin 20th December 2016 Leave a comment

Congratulations to all the drivers who were nominated for this years Karting magazine Awards. ALL nominees will be receiving a printed certificate which you can collect from us at the MSA stand at the Autosport Show 2017. We will be at the show all weekend and you will be able to collect your certificate and prizes at any time. 

If you are not going to be at the Autosport Show please contact Chris McCarthy at chris@kartingmagazine.com and we will arrange to post the certificate to you.

Below is a full list of all the entrants who have received a prize in this years Awards.

If you have won a prize please contact Chris McCarthy at chris@kartingmagazine.com for further details.

Click here to see the full results from the 2016 Karting magazine Awards

Karting magazine Driver of the Year Prizes

Harry Thompson – Karting magazine Trophy. A development session at Andy Priaulx Sports Management (APSM) HQ. A 1.5 hour driver assessment session at Mark Blundell Partners and the chance to meet Mark Blundell. A day with the MSA Academy. Two FREE passes to a BTCC meeting of your choice to spend the day with British F4 Team, GW Motosport. 

Callum Bradshaw – A simulator experience courtesy of iZone Driver Performance. A performance shootout at Arden HQ courtesy of Arden and YRDA. VIP Tickets to a BTCC 2017 Meeting courtesy of British Formula 4.

Fin Kenneally – A performance shootout at Arden HQ courtesy of Arden and YRDA. Two FREE passes to a BTCC meeting of your choice to spend the day with British F4 Team, GW Motosport.

Joe Turney – A performance shootout at Arden HQ courtesy of Arden and YRDA. Two FREE passes to a BTCC meeting of your choice to spend the day with British F4 Team, GW Motosport.

Harry Thompson - Whilton Mill - Kartpix.net

Harry Thompson – Karting magazine Driver of the Year 2016

Female Driver of the Year Prizes

Logan Hannah – Karting magazine Trophy. A development session at Andy Priaulx Sports Management (APSM) HQ. A day with the MSA Academy. Free helmet design (MDM Designs) and paint (IKandyCustoms). VIP Tickets to a BTCC 2017 Meeting courtesy of British Formula 4.

Abbi PullingA 1.5 hour driver assessment session at Mark Blundell Partners and the chance to meet Mark Blundell. A performance shootout at Arden HQ courtesy of Arden and YRDA. A simulator experience courtesy of iZone Driver Performance.

Aoife Melia – A performance shootout at Arden HQ courtesy of Arden and YRDA

Morgan Kidd – A performance shootout at Arden HQ courtesy of Arden and YRDA

Abigail Ross – A performance shootout at Arden HQ courtesy of Arden and YRDA

13001310_774412712694210_1347599459986915529_n

Logan Hannah – Female Driver of the Year 2016

Rookie of the Year Prizes

Freddie Slater – Karting magazine Trophy. Custom awning courtesy of Gala Performance. A development session at Andy Priaulx Sports Management (APSM) HQ. A 1.5 hour driver assessment session at Mark Blundell Partners and the chance to meet Mark Blundell. A performance shootout at Arden HQ courtesy of Arden and YRDA. Two FREE passes to a BTCC meeting of your choice to spend the day with British F4 Team, GW Motosport.

Vinnie Phillips – A simulator experience courtesy of iZone Driver Performance.

Freddie Slater

Freddie Slater – Rookie of the Year 2016

International Driver of the Year Prizes

Pedro Hiltbrand – Karting magazine Trophy. A development session at Andy Priaulx Sports Management (APSM) HQ. A 1.5 hour driver assessment session at Mark Blundell Partners and the chance to meet Mark Blundell.

Paolo De Conto – A simulator experience courtesy of iZone Driver Performance.

Noah Watt – A performance shootout at Arden HQ courtesy of Arden and YRDA

Victor Martins – A performance shootout at Arden HQ courtesy of Arden and YRDA

HILTBRAND PEDRO

Pedro Hiltbrand – International Driver of the Year 2016

A&D Driver of the Year Prizes

Tom Golding – FREE test day in a Senior X30 at Whilton Mill with Msport Race Team.

tom-golding-club100-win

Tom Golding – A&D Driver of the Year 2016

Circuit or Club of the Year Prizes

Buckmore Park Kart Circuit – Karting magazine Trophy. Free 6 month trial of the bookitnow.com system

Forest Edge Kart Club – FREE 6 month trial of the bookitnow.com system

Glan-Y-Gors Karting – FREE 6 month trial of the bookitnow.com system

Clay Pigeon Raceway – FREE 6 month trial of the bookitnow.com system

All other nominees – FREE 3 month trial of the bookitnow.com system

luke-whitehead-returned-to-buckmore-park-and-won-in-jx30

Buckmore Park – Circuit or Club of the Year 2016

Indoor Circuit of the Year Prizes

Capital Karts, London – Karting magazine Trophy. FREE 6 month trial of the bookitnow.com system

Formula Fast, Milton Meynes – FREE 6 month trial of the bookitnow.com system

Xtreme Karting, Edinburgh – FREE 6 month trial of the bookitnow.com system

Rogue Racing, Aylesbury – FREE 6 month trial of the bookitnow.com system

All other nominees – FREE 3 month trial of the bookitnow.com system

Capital3 - edit

Capital Karts – Indoor Circuit of the Year 2016

Outstanding Contribution Prize

Dan Lee – Karting magazine Trophy

Photo of the Year Prize

Jay Adair – Printed canvas of winning photo

Jay Adair's winning photo

Jay Adair’s winning photo

