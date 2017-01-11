Karting magazine Awards to be presented at Autosport Show

On Saturday 14th January 2017, the 2016 Karting magazine Awards will be presented at 14:15 on the MSA stand in Hall 20, stand 2840.

The Autosport Show takes place at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham this weekend where thousands of Motorsport fans, drivers and industry workers will come together to connect and see what the show has to offer.

There is always lots going on which, for Karting, always includes the Super One presentation where the drivers are presented with their trophies and seeded numbers.

However, this year to add to all of that Karting magazine will be presenting the 2016 Awards from the MSA stand on Saturday at 14:15.

There is a printed certificate for all 116 nominees along with trophies for the winners and prizes for over 30 nominees! Everything is going to be officially presented at the show which will also be covered LIVE on our Facebook page.

Any nominees who won’t be attending the show should email chris@kartingmagazine.com to arrange an alternative.

We’d like to take this chance to thank the MSA for their support along with all the companies who have support the Awards with prizes.

They are:

Mark Blundell Partners

Gala Performance

Andy Priaulx Sports Management

Young Racing Driver Academy

Arden Motorsport

iZone Driver Performance

MSA

MDM Designs

iKandy Customs

British Formula 4 Championship

Msport Race Team

bookitnow.co.uk

GW Motorsport

Stu Stretton Media

Tiger Prints Teamwear

The Karting magazine Awards will be back again in 2017!

