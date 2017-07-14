Limited spaces remaining for Billy Monger Charity Kart Race

Monday 17th July will see a charity kart race take place for Billy Monger to help raise money for the Queen’s Medical Centre Helipad Appeal. It was an appeal launched back in 2014 in the attempt to raise 3 million pounds and have an active helipad by 2018.

Billy was flown into Queens after his incident at Donington Park and was treated there whilst his recovery began. There’s been a lot of money raised for money at tracks all around the World and as a result over £800,000 has been raised. Now Billy wants to raise money for a cause that falls close to his heart after the amazing work of the staff at Queens Medical Centre.

Event details:

Location – Daytona Milton Keynes

Time – 18:30

1.5 hour Team Endurance Race

Auction and Raffle (see prizes below)

Just £350 for a team of up to 3 drivers

To enter email – alicepowellracing@hotmail.co.uk

The race is set to be a cracker with 19 teams already entered! The Daytona Milton Keynes circuit is a long lap and very challenging circuit with a mixture of slow and fast corners. It always provides exciting racing and is a popular facility for similar events.

The grid is also looking exciting with drivers racing including:

Jordan King (F2 Driver)

Jamie Chadwick (British GT)

Jack Aitken (Renault Sport F1 Academy driver)

Senna Proctor (BTCC driver)

James Pull (British F3)

Toby Sowery (British F3)

Devlin DeFrancesco (Euro Formula Open & Spanish F3)

Jack Mitchell (GT3)

Sennan Fielding (Ginetta)

Harrison Scott (British F3)

Billy Monger will also be there watching

An auction will also take place along with a raffle. Some of the prizes up for grabs are listed below.

Auction Prizes:

Race Balaclava which has been signed by Lewis Hamilton and framed (with certificate of authenticity).

Race Balaclava which has been signed by Valtteri Bottas and framed (with certificate of authenticity).

Daniel Ricciardo Race Suit (with certificate of authenticity).

Print of the Mercedes F1 car, which has been signed by Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Toto Wolff and Andy Cowell (with certificate of authenticity).

Karting magazine will also be there to cover the action as it on folds on our Facebook page with a report to follow on kartmagazine.com