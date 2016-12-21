Logan Hannah wins Female Driver of the Year Award

On Monday 19th December it was announced that Logan Hannah was the 2016 Karting magazine Female Driver of the Year. The Award, which ran for the first time in 2015, was previously won by Alicia Goundry with Logan Hannah being one of three runners up. This year she was able to go one step further and take the award.

Logan has had her best season to date, her results included several podiums both over in Dubai and in the WSKC championship too. She also signed to Arden’s Young Racing Driver Academy and made a good impression at the Ginetta Junior Scholarship.

Those achievements helped Logan to make the shortlist where she was joined by 15 other talented female drivers which included Vice British Champions and seeded drivers in the Senior classes. Over the 18 day voting period Logan received a staggering 2200 votes to make her a clear winner of this years Award.

On becoming the Female driver of the Year Logan commented:

“Winning this award is such a privilege and honour. It’s fantastic to be recognised by a public vote for doing a sport that I love. I hope that such recognition encourages young girls to take up karting. Being Female Driver of the Year 2016 is like a dream come true, it will boost my name within the Motorsport World and I hope it will open many doors and opportunities for my racing career in 2017. Thank you to everyone that voted and thank you to Karting magazine.”

As a reward for Logan winning the Award she has won Karting magazine Trophy. A development session at Andy Priaulx Sports Management (APSM) HQ. A day with the MSA Academy. Free helmet design (MDM Designs) and paint (IKandyCustoms). VIP Tickets to a BTCC 2017 Meeting courtesy of British Formula 4.

Abbi Pulling, Aoife Melia and Morgan Kidd were the three highly commended drivers in the category whilst Abigail Ross was given a Special Mention from Karting magazine Editor, Chris McCarthy.

We’d like to take this chance to congratulate all drivers who made the shortlist. All 16 drivers will be receiving a printed certificate for their achievements.