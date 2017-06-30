29th October 2017

The London Cup 2017 will be going IKR!

With HKC taking a sabbatical this year, it was always going to be difficult getting just MSA licensed drivers here in good numbers. With this in mind, Rye House have decided to take the reins and run the London Cup for both MSA and non-MSA (but Rye House verified) drivers!

Our first ever season running a championship using Independent Kart Racing logic has so far proved to be a magnificent series. The final round is on the calendar for 8th October 2017, so what a way to end the year!

As most of you know, The London Cup has been held at Rye House for many years and has seen some of the greatest drivers in the sport stood on the podium… perhaps this year it could be you!

When is it?

HKC had initially penciled in the 29th October 2017 and the track has decided to stay with this date. This will be run on the Sunday only (so a ONE day event) with optional open testing available on the Saturday

What classes are running?

After much deliberation, we have decided to concentrate on classes we think will fill! We could say “open to every class”, but whats the fun of ‘racing’ if the grids are weak!!? Therefore, the classes available to the IKR LONDON CUP 2017 are:

Bambino Comer

Bambino IAME

Honda Cadet

Junior Rotax

Senior Rotax

177 Rotax

Honda GX160 Prokart

How will it run?

The itinerary will be on the ryehouseikr.co.uk website shortly, but essentially…EVERYONE IS RACING!!! Yes, even you Bambinos!

There will be a brief practice for each class and then into racing! Three heats and a final per class… Winner of the final will take the crown of LONDON CUP 2017 CHAMPION and an EPIC trophy!

Finally rules and regs will be released in the coming weeks, but the day will virtually mirror the current IKR day!

How much will it be?

£85 per class covers the whole day, if you require a transponder then you can hire one from the track at £20, if you have your own, GREAT! The permitted transponders are MyLaps Tranx 160 or the newer MyLaps Trans X2.

Optional open practice is available on the Saturday and will be at the usual track rate of £46. Saturday will be sessioned into classes, to ensure safety

TV Coverage!!

Motorsport.tv are coming too!!! They’re booked and ready to come back to film for 2017! So, to be in with the chance of getting on the telly… GET BOOKED IN!

Watch the 2016 London Cup programme below

How do I sign up?

Dead easy… click the button below, and follow the instructions!

Good luck and we’ll see you on the 29th October!!!

