Luke Cousins joins Team Karting magazine for RHPK 2017

Ahead of Round 1 of the RHPK Championship this weekend Team Karting magazine have announced a change in the driver line up. Unfortunately Jack Ransom has had to pull out of the season due to work commitments so we got in a previous driver in the team to come in as a replacement.

DMAX star, Luke Cousins raced in our very first RHPK race last year and is retuning to join the team this year for six of the nine rounds. He will be joining Team Captain Matt England and Leigh Babbage.

His expeirence in the kart should help him adapt quickly to what is set to be a competitive first round. The round will be one of three rounds televised and there is a full grid of 36 karts which sold out in less than five hours! The team will be out tomorrow for the official pre round test to prepare with Luke set to arrive to the circuit Saturday morning for practice.

On the announcement Luke commented: “I’m very excited to be joining team karting magazine for a full season this year. Having done a one off race last year in the series I was impressed with the karts performance and the friendliness of the paddock, something which is hard to come by in owner karting! I can’t wait to start the season with Matt and Leigh who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team, I think this will stand us in good stead for a competitive year.”

Last time out the team got a best ever result of 4th place, but Team Captain Matt England is planning on turning that into podiums and possibly wins as the season goes on.

Ahead of Round one Team Captain, Matt England commented: “It’s great to have Luke Cousins joining the team. He did a race last year so it shouldn’t take him long to get up to speed, I think he’ll fit in perfectly. The Winter Cup was obviously a great result for the team, but we are far from done! There is a lot more to come from this BIZ chassis and we are going to be chasing wins and podiums this year. We want nothing less!”

The race will be televised on Motors TV after the event and there will be a LIVE grid walk as ever on the Karting magazine Facebook Page with a full race report to follow after the event.

There will be a further announcement on the driver who will come in for the remaining rounds Luke cannot attend in the near future.

