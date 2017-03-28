Lydd Kart Circuit Makes History

Last weekend Lydd Kart Circuit ran the first ever IKR / MSA race event on the largest scale in history.



Over one hundred and sixty karts took place with a great atmosphere and competitive racing.



The F100 & Modified Prokarts represented the IKR & Duncan Masters with the RAF & Armed Forces represented the MSA.



Simon Blunt of the MSA and James Clarke representing IKR had a very positive and frank meeting on the Saturday. Hopefully this can be a good starting point to get karting back to raw roots and make it more successful, cheaper, fairer and consistent.



The meeting was a huge success from Lydd’s point of view and many thanks to all that supported and helped. It was also great to have help from Kelvin Nicholls & Richard Lock from Ellough Park Kart Circuit.



The success of such an event hopefully shows it can help to see karting grow once again.



Again, massive thank you to all the drivers, families and staff that made this happen.



Images courtesy of Paul Babington