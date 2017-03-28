Home » News » Lydd Kart Circuit Makes History
Lydd Kart Circuit Makes History

Posted by: admin 28th March 2017 Leave a comment

Last weekend Lydd Kart Circuit ran the first ever IKR / MSA race event on the largest scale in history.
 
Over one hundred and sixty karts took place with a great atmosphere and competitive racing.
 
The F100 & Modified Prokarts represented the IKR & Duncan Masters with the RAF & Armed Forces represented the MSA.

17353248_1290416201042579_4287479660488556739_n
Simon Blunt of the MSA and James Clarke representing IKR had a very positive and frank meeting on the Saturday. Hopefully this can be a good starting point to get karting back to raw roots and make it more successful, cheaper, fairer and consistent.
 
The meeting was a huge success from Lydd’s point of view and many thanks to all that supported and helped.  It was also great to have help from Kelvin Nicholls & Richard Lock from Ellough Park Kart Circuit.
 
The success of such an event hopefully shows it can help to see karting grow once again.

17353183_1290416064375926_2263823882912746627_n
Again, massive thank you to all the drivers, families and staff that made this happen.
 
17424742_1290416434375889_2038617936352584709_n

Images courtesy of Paul Babington