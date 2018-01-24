Major investment continues at revived Three Sisters Race Circuit

New surface along entire 1.5 kilometres of race track, ready for 2018 new season!

The new owners of the much-loved Wigan race circuit, Three Sisters, have implemented their commitment to a programme of major financial and personnel investment with the announcement today of the completion of the new surfacing works across the entire race track.

The racetrack has multiple circuit layout options which give clients many variations to the circuit format that will be used by so many different types of racers at Three Sisters. The new surface has been designed and laid to meet the very different requirements of karting, car testing, motorcycle racing, drifting and the various public open testing days – the full spread of power sport activities for which Three Sisters is so well-known.

The new surface is just part of an ongoing investment in facilities and equipment. It was laid by contractors Toppesfield, the UK’s largest independent surfacing company, operating nationally across the UK, a group which has extensive race circuit experience. The work was completed in less than a week, using the latest laser guided technology for the smoothest possible surface.

Councillor Carl Sweeney, Wigan Council’s cabinet member for resources and reform, said:

“The announcement by MCM is fantastic news for Wigan and will bring significant investment to the Three Sisters Race Circuit. This is brilliant for motorsport both in Wigan and the wider North West and will secure the future of the circuit for many years to come.

The council has been working closely with MCM over recent months to get to this stage. We look forward to continuing that positive relationship in the future helping to develop Three Sisters to make it a real asset and visitor destination for the borough.”

Next up following the circuit investment at Three Sisters will be the initial testing runs for the new Biz Karts, delivered last week, which will provide the latest new equipment for Junior Karting for kids of 8 years and over. This gives the Wigan venue the ability to offer all-new Junior Arrive ’n’ Drive, Arrive ’n’ Drive Family Days & Birthday Parties.

Starting as soon March will be another new activity feature at Three Sisters, Track Days for cars, especially for Novice track drivers who have no previous circuit experience.

The new management team, led by Karting industry legend Bill Sisley and by Chris Pullman with a combined 60 years of circuit management experience behind them, expects the next stage of announcements in the ‘Three Sisters Revival’ will include confirmation of new initiatives in Adult Karting, Drifting, Car Track Attack days and race car and motorcycle testing.

The new team at Three Sisters are determined to continue to invest in the facilities and the right people, to provide a wide range of new sporting and leisure motorised activities in the heart of the North West.

In the next few weeks, look out for further announcements and updates on social media.

facebook.com/threesisterscircuit/

twitter.com/3sisterskarting

Manchester & Buxton Kart Club

MBKC will also continue to hold their club meetings at Three Sisters. Race meetings will take place on the last Sunday of each month with Saturday allocated for testing. They are encouraging drivers from all classes to attend.

