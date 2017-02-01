Matt England to captain new Karting magazine Team

Karting magazine are preparing for a second season in the Rye House Pro Kart (RHPK) Championship as we will once again team up with BIZ Karts to enter the leading Pro Kart series which will be televised this year.

Leading the team for the 2017 season will be former TKM Extreme British Champion, Matt England. Matt raced for the team last year at round four so has experience of the kart and as a Privateer in TKM he makes the perfect candidate to lead the team. Matt also has experience of racing at Rye House and stepping away from TKM this year has given him time to make this his focus for 2017.

On becoming Team Captain Matt England commented: “The Rye House Pro-Kart (RHPK) Series is a very competitive race series. Having raced at Rye in charity championships for BEN Motor Industry Charity, I was pleased to be able to race here there in 2016 as a guest of Karting magazine. It was an enjoyable day and endurance racing is a good way to experience variety compared with sprint racing in club or national championships. When Chris asked me if I would construct a team for the 2017 series with BIZ Karts, I didn’t hesitate to take the opportunity and pull a team of drivers together. With the winter cup to open the series followed by a further nine rounds, I am really looking forward to a competitive season of racing.”



Joining Matt for the 2017 season is fellow TKM Extreme racer, Jack Ransom and former RHPK Champion, Leigh Babbage.

Leigh brings a huge amount of knowledge on the BIZ kart and as a former RHPK Champion there couldn’t be anyone better to be on the team for 2017. His return will be highly anticipated and we are hugely thrilled to have him with Team Karting magazine.

Ahead of the 2017 season Leigh commented: “I’m really looking forward to being part of the Karting magazine team in the RHPK series and hopefully bringing the Biz ProKart back where it belongs at front of the grid. I’ve been part of the RHPK before and won the championship 3 times under the name of TeamTec. I also raced and had great success in the UK ProKart series and have been part of many 24 hour Kart races, both in the U.K. And at Le Mans. Can’t wait for the season to start and bring my experience in endurance racing To Team Karting Magazine.”

Completing the lineup is TKM racer Jack Ransom. He’s shown great pace and had success in TKM Extreme in recent years and is looking forward to a new challenge with RHPK. He commented: “Having raced TKM for the last few years I’m looking forward to racing something completely new in 2017 in RHPK. I’m really pleased to be representing Karting magazine and I think we have a great team! I know Matt really well and with Leigh’s experience in ProKarts I think we’ll have a great chance of some good results as the season goes on.”

The season kicks off with the Winter Cup on the 11th February before the first round on the 11th March which will be televised. The team will be visiting BIZ HQ next week to see the new kart for 2017 and start preparations

Images courtesy of Andy Webb, Sprocket Photography & Chris Walker, Kartpix

