MSA confirms Vega tyres for British Kart Championships

The Motor Sports Association (MSA) today confirmed that Vega will continue to supply tyres to the MSA British Junior and Senior Kart Championships in 2017.

The Junior Championship (OKJ Vortex) will run Vega’s XH (option) tyre and the Senior Championship (OK Vortex) will use the XP tyre – both models are newly CIK-homologated. The wet tyre for both championships will continue to be the CIK-homologated Vega W5.

Vega has not changed the retail prices of these tyres but the cost to UK competitors has been affected by currency fluctuations, which the UK importer is obliged to continue monitoring. The 2017 prices are as follows:

Vega Slick set XH for OKJ : £137.00+VAT

Vega Slick set XP for OK: £142.00+VAT

Vega W5 rain set for OKJ / OK : £149.95+VAT.

Rob Jones, MSA Chief Executive, said: “The MSA is delighted to continue its association with Vega and ACR Limited for the 2017 MSA British Junior and Senior Kart Championships. Sporting initiatives such as the OK Vega Trophy Race at Shenington and subsidised tyre prices for the TVKC Winter Series were well received. Similar initiatives are in the pipeline for 2017.”

Images courtesy of Stu Stretton

