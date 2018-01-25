MSA extend deadline for CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy applications

It has just been announced that the Motor Sports Association (MSA) have extended applications for the CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy until Monday 29th January at 12pm.

This gives any interested drivers just a few more days to send off their application for a chance to race on the biggest stage in the World. Competing on the CIK-FIA Calendar will see successful candidates competing on the same weekend as the KZ & KZ2 CIK-FIA World and European Championships! Having the chance to showcase your talent in front of the biggest factory teams can lead to big opportunities, as proven by Callum Bradshaw who won the championship back in 2016 and has since gone on to become a CRG Factory driver.

Callum was the first British driver to win the championship, with Ben Barnicoat also having successful campaign back in 2011 where he became the Vice Champion. Other British drivers to be selected for the championship include:

Joseph Taylor – 2017

Alex Simmonds – 2017

Oliver Clarke – 2016

Alfie Brown – 2015

Ross Martin – 2014

Oliver York – 2014

Alex Gill – 2012

George Russell – 2012

Roy Johnson – 2010

Amongst the previous winners of the championship include Formula One driver Charles Leclerc who will drive for the Sauber Team in 2018 alongside Marcus Ericsson.

Level playing field

The CIK-FIA Academy is a championship that puts all drivers on identical chassis and OK Junior engines provided by OTK. This creates a level playing field in the aim to make sure the best drivers win and it often makes the field more stretched. All drivers coming from Europe have to be selected to compete so as well as being a championship for the drivers it is always interesting to follow which nation in the most successful. In terms of wins both Belgium and Finland currently have two wins a piece with Great Britain, Spain, Netherlands and Monaco sharing the others since it’s inauguration in 2010.

More about the CIK-FIA Academy and how to apply

Each year the CIK-FIA invites national governing bodies to nominate competitors to represent their country in the Trophy, a world championship for 11- to 14-year-olds. UK nominations have achieved great success in recent years, including the championship title for Callum Bradshaw in 2016.

This year’s championship features three events: Salbris, France (6 May); Lonato, Italy (15 July); and Genk, Belgium (9 September). Organisers provide identical equipment to all competitors. Entrants are required to pay their own entry fee of 2,095EURO as detailed within the regulations. The MSA pays a fee to contribute towards the prize fund for the Trophy.

To apply, competitors must have been born between 1 January 2004 and 31 December 2006, and be eligible to hold a valid FIA Grade C Junior International Karting Licence (required if successful). Entrants must be the parent or guardian of the competitor and be eligible to hold a valid Kart Entrant licence (required if successful).

Eligible karters should send a CV detailing their motor sport achievements to charlotte.moore@msauk.org by no later than 12.00pm on 29 January 2018. From the submissions, three karters will be invited to an interview at Motor Sports House. A winner will then be chosen to represent the UK, and he or she will receive a preparatory session with the MSA Academy.

By submitting an application you are agreeing to the Trophy Regulations, available at www.cikfia.com.

