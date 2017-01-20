MSA requests nominations for 2017 CIK-FIA Trophy

The MSA is seeking applications for competitors wishing to represent the UK in the 2017 CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy.

Each year the CIK-FIA invites national governing bodies to nominate competitors to represent their country. The championship, for 12-14 year olds, was won by Britain’s Callum Bradshaw in 2016. Also representing the UK was Oliver Clarke who finished the series in 7th place.

The Academy Trophy is a three round championship that follows all four CIK-FIA European Championships and this year the series will be heading to Genk, Belgium (May 14th), Alaharma, Finland (July 23rd) and Wasckersdorf, Germany (September 10th).

To be eligible to apply applicants must have been born between 1st January 2003 and 31st December 2005 and hold a valid FIA Grade C Junior International Karting Licence.

Eligible drivers must send their Motorsport CV to charlotte.moore@msauk.org by 09:00am 9th February 2017 if they wish to apply for the series.

The MSA pays it’s nomination’s entry and the organisers provide identical equipment to all competitors.

By submitting an application you are agreeing to the Trophy Regulations: http://www.cikfia.com/fileadmin/content/REGULATIONS/Sporting/Sporting%20Regulations/2017/Web_RS_Academy_2017.pdf

