MSA titles added to Formula TKM National Championships

The Motor Sports Association (MSA) has awarded MSA National Championship titles to the Formula TKM National Championships, adding further prestige to a series that counts an F1 world champion among its past winners and which boasts an impressive entry this year.

The MSA has granted the use of two new titles for three years from 2017: MSA TKM Junior National Championship and MSA TKM Senior National Championship. The agreement can be extended for a further three years when the class is re-homologated in 2020.

Commenting on the new agreement with the MSA, TKM boss Alan Turney said: “We are proud and delighted to add the prestigious MSA name and status to our national championships. I know it will give our champions an extra spring in their step at the end of the year.

“We have worked with the ABkC for many years and will of course continue to do so but the offer to gain MSA status for our championships was too appealing to turn down.”

Rob Jones, MSA Chief Executive, added: “We feel it is only right that the UK’s most successful class ever should gain MSA National Championship status. We are pleased to see the continued outstanding success of this class.”

The MSA TKM National Championships will continue to be run by Super One, with seven rounds across the UK, starting in March. The 2017 MSA Junior TKM class currently has 31 entries, while the MSA TKM Senior Extreme class has 46, making a total of 77 TKMs.

Images courtesy of Chris Walker, Kartpix

